Here's How Thick Your Deli Meats Should Actually Be, According To A Sandwich Expert
Deli meats hold a solid presence in many refrigerators, quickly turning empty lunch plates into ones brimming with piled-high sandwiches, wraps, sliders, and pizza rolls. They also slide easily into chopped salads, charcuterie boards, omelettes, cheese balls, and so much more. With all that versatility, it's still easy to overlook the one thing that greatly enhances the deli-meat experience: the thickness of the slice.
The right thickness can enhance everything from texture to flavor, mouthfeel, and overall suitability for its intended use. Pre-packaged deli meats generally range from ultra-thin to chunky thick, but a simple trot to the deli counter lets you precisely choose from a wide range of cuts. To get some insight on the best options, we turned to an expert in the world of meats, Michelle Wallace (she/her), Renowned Pitmaster, TV personality, Owner and Founder of B'tween Sandwich Co. Wallace's wide range of expertise ranges from barbecue techniques to prime sandwich construction, but for our exploration of deli-meat thickness, she zeroes in on a universal standard. "One-eighth of an inch thick is a great all-purpose thickness," she says. "It's thin enough for using on a charcuterie board and thick enough to build a good meaty sandwich."
However, the option for extra deli-meat precision does exist, allowing you to request different widths for varying uses. The appropriate thickness depends on the type of meat and intended application. In general, you'll be choosing between industry-standard slices numbered from zero to 12, representing thicknesses ranging from under 1/16 inch up to 1/4 inch or more.
Deli meat thickness for intended use
Deli meat is personal to devotees, but not just for sandwiches. Choosing a thickness depends on the type of meat and where it's headed. Personal preferences largely dictate choices, and deli experts can interpret charts differently — but as a general rule, the categories include ultra-thin (shaved), thin, medium, thick, and chunky or slab cuts.
Ultra-thin, shaved slices are typically less than 1/16 inch, suitable for meats that become fragile when sliced, including roast beef or Italian-style deli meats like prosciutto. But they're also favorites for young children and people who layer super-thin slices of turkey or ham with cheeses and veggies. These delicate cuts also work well in charcuterie boards, speared with picks for handheld eating, and paired with unique cheeses, fruits, and gourmet seeded crackers or these Rustic Bakery Olive Oil & Sel Gris Flatbread Bites, which are available on Amazon. The next level is roughly 1/16 inch, which is common for basic sandwich applications with turkey, ham, or salami, providing solid texture but with tenderness for easy chewing.
Medium slices generally begin at 1/8 inch, ideal for sturdier meats like corned beef and pastrami. But as Michelle Wallace points out, this thickness is also suitable for charcuterie boards as well as the meatier sandwiches. Then you get into thick-cut territory starting with anything above 3/16 to 1/4 inch. Slab cuts can even be 1/2 inch or more. That's when you're talking julienned slices for salads, cubes for stir-fries, and deli-cut steak strips tucked into grilled paninis.