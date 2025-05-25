Here's How Thick Your Deli Meats Should Actually Be, According To A Sandwich Expert

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Deli meats hold a solid presence in many refrigerators, quickly turning empty lunch plates into ones brimming with piled-high sandwiches, wraps, sliders, and pizza rolls. They also slide easily into chopped salads, charcuterie boards, omelettes, cheese balls, and so much more. With all that versatility, it's still easy to overlook the one thing that greatly enhances the deli-meat experience: the thickness of the slice.

The right thickness can enhance everything from texture to flavor, mouthfeel, and overall suitability for its intended use. Pre-packaged deli meats generally range from ultra-thin to chunky thick, but a simple trot to the deli counter lets you precisely choose from a wide range of cuts. To get some insight on the best options, we turned to an expert in the world of meats, Michelle Wallace (she/her), Renowned Pitmaster, TV personality, Owner and Founder of B'tween Sandwich Co. Wallace's wide range of expertise ranges from barbecue techniques to prime sandwich construction, but for our exploration of deli-meat thickness, she zeroes in on a universal standard. "One-eighth of an inch thick is a great all-purpose thickness," she says. "It's thin enough for using on a charcuterie board and thick enough to build a good meaty sandwich."

However, the option for extra deli-meat precision does exist, allowing you to request different widths for varying uses. The appropriate thickness depends on the type of meat and intended application. In general, you'll be choosing between industry-standard slices numbered from zero to 12, representing thicknesses ranging from under 1/16 inch up to 1/4 inch or more.