Here's How Much Protein Is Usually In Cheddar Cheese
Adding a delicate, gooey blanket of perfectly melted cheddar cheese to your favorite meal is rarely a bad choice. After all, it's a deliciously effective way to add more protein to your diet. So, the next time you're hoping to bulk up on protein (in a meatless way), pile on the cheddar cheese because it has roughly 7 grams of protein per ounce.
However, this isn't the case for all cheddar. Although the aging process directly affects the flavor and texture of cheddar cheese, it doesn't affect the protein content. Yet, the exact amount of protein differs slightly by brand. Take Sargento, its block of yellow extra sharp cheddar and yellow sharp cheddar have exactly 7 grams of protein per serving. The same can be said for Land O Lakes' yellow mild cheddar. However, Tillamook's blocks of yellow extra sharp cheddar and yellow sharp cheddar have one less gram of protein than the other brands. This slight decrease in protein is also evident in the white variations of this cheese. Both Land O Lakes' block of white sharp cheddar and Tillamook's block of extra sharp white cheddar have only 6 grams of protein per ounce. This is something to be mindful of if you're trying to hit specific protein goals.
Despite its minute inconsistencies with protein, there's a reason why cheddar was named one of the absolute best high-protein cheeses to try. It's wildly flavorful and a fantastic addition to mashed potatoes, casseroles, dips, and the beloved grilled cheese. It also pairs beautifully with fruits like apples and plums to create a delicious high-protein snack. Plus, it's a relatively healthy guilty pleasure to have when eaten in moderation.
A brief look into cheddar cheese's nutritional facts
Compared to cottage cheese, which has about 98 calories in a half-cup serving, and mozzarella with approximately 90 calories per ounce, cheddar cheese has roughly 115 calories per 1-ounce serving. Yes, that difference doesn't seem like much, but those calories add up the more you indulge in its cheesy goodness. Plus, it has about 5 grams of saturated fat, which is 26% of your daily value. Cheddar has around 180 milligrams of sodium, or 8% of your daily value. Luckily, this cheese does have a few vitamins and minerals too.
When it comes down to which has more protein — cheese or milk — cheese is the winner. Cheddar also has roughly 200 milligrams of calcium, which is about 15% of your daily value. That means you're getting plenty of calcium to keep your bones healthy. So, if you need to increase your calcium intake without drinking milk, eating cheddar cheese is a great alternative.
Cheddar cheese is a source of vitamins A, B12, and K. All three vitamins have their own way of helping your body, cells, and organs function properly. For example, vitamin B12 is essential for red blood cell formation, while vitamin K is great for heart and bone health. This cheese also has 10% of your daily value of phosphorus, which is critical for cell growth and kidney function. There's even a dose of electrolytes like potassium and magnesium. Whether you're looking for an extra dose of protein, a nutritious snack, or a nice umami addition to a meal, you can absolutely fuel your mind, body, and soul with a slice or two of the best store-bought cheddar cheese.