Here's How Much Protein Is Usually In Cheddar Cheese

Adding a delicate, gooey blanket of perfectly melted cheddar cheese to your favorite meal is rarely a bad choice. After all, it's a deliciously effective way to add more protein to your diet. So, the next time you're hoping to bulk up on protein (in a meatless way), pile on the cheddar cheese because it has roughly 7 grams of protein per ounce.

However, this isn't the case for all cheddar. Although the aging process directly affects the flavor and texture of cheddar cheese, it doesn't affect the protein content. Yet, the exact amount of protein differs slightly by brand. Take Sargento, its block of yellow extra sharp cheddar and yellow sharp cheddar have exactly 7 grams of protein per serving. The same can be said for Land O Lakes' yellow mild cheddar. However, Tillamook's blocks of yellow extra sharp cheddar and yellow sharp cheddar have one less gram of protein than the other brands. This slight decrease in protein is also evident in the white variations of this cheese. Both Land O Lakes' block of white sharp cheddar and Tillamook's block of extra sharp white cheddar have only 6 grams of protein per ounce. This is something to be mindful of if you're trying to hit specific protein goals.

Despite its minute inconsistencies with protein, there's a reason why cheddar was named one of the absolute best high-protein cheeses to try. It's wildly flavorful and a fantastic addition to mashed potatoes, casseroles, dips, and the beloved grilled cheese. It also pairs beautifully with fruits like apples and plums to create a delicious high-protein snack. Plus, it's a relatively healthy guilty pleasure to have when eaten in moderation.