Here's Why We Think Trader Joe's Makes The Best Store-Bought Cheddar Cheese

When you walk through most grocery stores, there are almost too many brands and varieties of cheddar cheese to buy for your cheeseburgers or salads, so the choice can be overwhelming. Out of the many options, our ranking of store-bought cheddar cheese resulted in a definitive choice that's simply the best, but there's a specific store you must shop at to procure it. Perhaps you've guessed, but we simply think the best option is Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar.

Out of the 10 store-bought cheddar cheeses we tasted, Unexpected Cheddar from Trader Joe's stood out for more than one reason. First, we found the cheese's slightly-crunchy texture to stand out from the creamier options you might be more accustomed to eating. That harder texture comes from the aging process, but melts away to a more creamy consistency according to Trader Joe's. Then there's perhaps the most important factor: taste. Unexpected Cheddar is sharp without being too overpowering like some other similar cheeses, per our review.

As a Trader Joe's aficionado, I strongly agree with our research because I've enjoyed Unexpected Cheddar in a variety of ways (more about that later). It's certainly a sharp cheddar, but also reminds me of high-quality Parmesan (which TJ's claims for itself).