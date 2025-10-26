These 10 Canned Foods Are Healthier Than You Think

Canned foods are usually given a bad rap because of high sodium content, fears of BPA, and general lack of freshness. It's almost eerie to consume something that's been sitting on a shelf, unrefrigerated for months, but the practice of canning has been around for hundreds of years, and is proven effective and safe. Now, a canned food's nutritional content and healthfulness are all dependent on what's inside. A can of meat lover's chili, complete with bacon bits, might not be a health-conscious choice, while a canned vegetable might contain some key nutrients like fiber, vitamins, and minerals. As a chef with a Plant-Based Nutrition Certification from Cornell, I like to weigh the benefits of fresh, frozen, dried, and canned foods when making my ingredient selections.

Many folks avoid canned vegetables because they believe the nutrient content is reduced due to the process. However, studies show that most of those nutrients are retained. A major reason for nutrient reduction actually happens before the canning, freezing, or preservation process post-harvest. After a fruit or vegetable is picked, the quicker it's processed, the better, because it will lose nutrients during that waiting period. If you're buying fresh, consider how many days it takes for those carrots to be picked, shipped, and then how long they sit at the grocery store until you bring them home. Furthermore, once you have them at home, how long until you use them? Canning helps to preserve those nutrients right after harvest, and if you choose wisely, you can actually end up with highly nutritious food, straight from the can.