Stocking Up On Canned Tomatoes? Here's Why It Pays To Buy Them Whole

Buying canned tomatoes in bulk makes brilliant sense. Perfect for making a quick herby marinara, whizzing into a soup, or bulking out a stew, this indispensable ingredient is super versatile and has a convenient lengthy shelf life. But the next time you're stocking up on canned tomatoes, consider buying whole toms rather than the chopped variety. This move will give you greater control of their final texture, allowing you to prep them in a variety of different ways.

While fresh tomatoes are your best bet for making textured salads, sandwiches, and salsa, canned options are often better for using in cooked dishes, like curries, sauces, and a baked shakshuka recipe. Moreover, canned tomatoes are picked and preserved at the height of the tomato season, guaranteeing that they'll be more flavorful than a fresh tomato bought out of season. Buying whole canned tomatoes means you can chop, crush, or puree them to fit with your recipe of choice, which gives you heaps more flexibility. For example, you can mash whole tomatoes down to make a no-cook pizza sauce, or chop them and use their accompanying juice to flavor a hunk of braised beef. The salt used to help preserve the tomatoes in many brands also magnifies their flavor and because they're peeled you won't need to spend time removing their finicky skins.

Yes, it's true that buying whole tomatoes and chopping them takes more time than using a tin of crushed tomatoes. However, the tender texture of whole plum or cherry tomatoes means they can be effortlessly mashed down quickly.