The Canned Vegetable You Need To Start Caramelizing

When selecting your canned artichokes, we recommend unseasoned over marinated varieties. Although the herbs and spices add more flavor, they can distract from the taste of the artichokes. Opt for artichokes packed in plain oil or brine like these from 365 by Whole Foods Market. When it comes to the caramelization, there are a couple of different ways you can do this. Caramelized artichoke halves make a great appetizer on their own and are the easiest to prepare. Make sure you drain well and pat dry, and if you have whole hearts, cut them in half. Add oil to a skillet over medium heat, and place the artichokes cut side down in a single layer. Cook until they're heated through, and the cut side begins to brown and crisp. Serve with butter and lemon juice or a balsamic glaze.

For adding to other dishes like pasta or salad, you'll want to treat your artichokes as you would onions. After draining and drying (and slicing if needed) add your artichoke pieces to a skillet with olive oil and a little butter. Although these are already cooked, you'll still need a bit of time over medium heat for those sugars to caramelize. Once they've taken on some color and begun to crisp at the edges, remove from the pan and toss them through an antipasti pasta salad or add to this lemon artichoke crostini.