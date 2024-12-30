The Canned Vegetable You Need To Start Caramelizing
Serving up an entire artichoke is the perfect way to enjoy the full flavor of this spring vegetable and add a little wow factor to any dinner. But if you simply want to add artichoke to a dish, canned artichokes are going to be the most convenient option. Not only do they save you the hassle of wrestling with trimming and cutting down the whole vegetable, but they're also precooked for quick and easy dinners and give you the option to enjoy that earthy flavor all year round.
That said, artichokes straight out of the tin will taste and feel like canned artichokes. They're perfect in a three-ingredient artichoke dip, but if you want them to rise to the occasion and become the star of the dish consider caramelizing them first. Whether you opt for halves or pieces, this extra step will reward you with a rich sweetness, greater depth of flavor, and new chewy and crispy textures.
How to caramelize canned artichokes
When selecting your canned artichokes, we recommend unseasoned over marinated varieties. Although the herbs and spices add more flavor, they can distract from the taste of the artichokes. Opt for artichokes packed in plain oil or brine like these from 365 by Whole Foods Market. When it comes to the caramelization, there are a couple of different ways you can do this. Caramelized artichoke halves make a great appetizer on their own and are the easiest to prepare. Make sure you drain well and pat dry, and if you have whole hearts, cut them in half. Add oil to a skillet over medium heat, and place the artichokes cut side down in a single layer. Cook until they're heated through, and the cut side begins to brown and crisp. Serve with butter and lemon juice or a balsamic glaze.
For adding to other dishes like pasta or salad, you'll want to treat your artichokes as you would onions. After draining and drying (and slicing if needed) add your artichoke pieces to a skillet with olive oil and a little butter. Although these are already cooked, you'll still need a bit of time over medium heat for those sugars to caramelize. Once they've taken on some color and begun to crisp at the edges, remove from the pan and toss them through an antipasti pasta salad or add to this lemon artichoke crostini.