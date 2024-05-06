16 Ways To Make Canned Collard Greens So Much Better

If you're a fan of collard greens, you know that they're at their best when they've simmered for a good long while, seasoned to savory perfection. They're an essential component to a big Southern meal, along with big hunks of hot, buttered cornbread. The absence of a pot of collard greens would be cause for a calamity in some families — so what can you do when there are no fresh greens on hand? Well, you reach for the can opener.

Canned collard greens are not quite the same as their slow-simmered counterparts, but sometimes you have to choose what's most convenient. With just a little know-how, you can doctor up a can of collard greens so they can share the table with pride. Even just one or two ingredient additions can make a huge difference. You just may find yourself opting for the convenience of the can a little more often.