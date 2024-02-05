The Important First Step When Cooking Canned Collard Greens

Using canned collard greens can be an easy way to cut down on prep and cooking time, while still giving you a deliciously flavorful dish. However, if you do opt to use the canned version, the first thing you should do is drain and rinse your greens. This step serves a few important purposes. First, canned foods in general tend to be on the saltier side, and draining and rinsing your greens can help you eliminate some of this excess sodium and prevent your dish from being too salty. Second, removing some of the excess moisture from your greens allows them to take on more flavors during cooking without tasting watered down.

To properly drain and rinse your collard greens, start by pouring out as much liquid from the can as possible. Then, transfer them into a fine mesh strainer and run cold water over your greens to rinse them off. You don't need to rinse them aggressively – running the water through the strainer is enough to get the job done. You'll then want to make sure all of the liquid thoroughly drains out of the strainer. Gently push down on the greens to help squeeze out more moisture, just don't push too hard or you can break apart the delicate greens.