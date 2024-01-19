Make Sweet And Savory Collard Greens With A Dash Of Brown Sugar

Collard greens are delicious and a key ingredient in Southern soul food, introduced to the American diet by way of the African diaspora. As such, it's a dish rooted in African American history with a tried-and-true recipe that slowly stews the greens in broth with smoked ham hock, aromatics, and a dash of vinegar.

In this dish, collard greens are tender, juicy, and loaded with savory, smoky, and salty flavor. But we suggest also adding a dash of brown sugar to provide the perfect sweet complement to this utterly savory dish. Brown sugar has more depth of flavor than white and is often used to enrich savory dishes; it can quickly balance a spicy pot of chili or dissolve into a glaze for candied bacon.

In this classic Southern collard greens recipe from Tasting Table, you could add a tablespoon or so of brown sugar to the braised ham hock broth and collard greens when you add the rest of the seasonings. As the greens slowly cook, the brown sugar will dissolve and diffuse a rich sweetness into the salty, smoked ham and earthy collards for the ultimate sweet and savory side dish. Whether you use a smoked turkey leg, bacon, or ham, brown sugar will pair wonderfully with their meaty flavors. The sugar will also enhance the caramelized sweetness of fried onions and the underlying fruity flavor of apple cider vinegar.