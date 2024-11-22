11 Mistakes To Avoid When Baking With Canned Pumpkin

When the crisp air of fall rolls around, it's officially pumpkin season — a time when kitchens fill with the warm, spiced aroma of pumpkin treats. From fall-worthy pumpkin cinnamon rolls to seriously upgraded pumpkin bread, home bakers churn out the season's tastiest creations using one main ingredient: canned pumpkin. This convenient product is a low-calorie food packed with nutrients, including vitamins A (beta carotene), K, and E, plus copper, fiber, iron, magnesium, and potassium, making it both healthy and delicious.

Advertisement

Canned pumpkin offers the convenience of year-round baking without the hassle of cutting, cooking, pureeing, and straining fresh pumpkins. Even professional chefs and bakers — including myself — rely on this versatile ingredient in restaurant and bakery kitchens to save time without sacrificing quality. But while it might seem foolproof, baking with canned pumpkin comes with challenges. If not handled properly, it can lead to soggy textures, dense batters, and lackluster taste. Here are the most common mistakes to avoid when baking with canned pumpkin, so your fall-inspired treats are the best they can be.