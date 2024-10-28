The Perfect Wine Pairing For Pumpkin Bread Works For Breakfast Or Dessert

During the holiday season, it seems that every get-together calls for pumpkin bread. It can be served for dessert at family dinners, for brunch with friends, or even just as an afternoon snack on weekdays. Regardless of the time of day that you choose to enjoy this seasonal treat, a pumpkin spice latte is not the only choice of beverage you have to wash it down. Having a glass of wine alongside your pumpkin bread makes for a fun and festive breakfast/brunch, happy hour, or after-dinner dessert. Camille Parson Goldstein, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Muddling Memories, shared with us the best wine to sip alongside the treat: "Because the bread is a little less sweet I would go for a sparkling wine or champagne."

Champagne is a classic choice to serve with dessert for its elegance and lightness. But it's also great for mimosas, typically served in the morning. Goldstein suggests mixing the sparkling wine "with a little OJ or peach nectar for the ultimate morning holiday treat." Pumpkin bread for breakfast already sounded good enough, but it just got better.