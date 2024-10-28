The Perfect Wine Pairing For Pumpkin Bread Works For Breakfast Or Dessert
During the holiday season, it seems that every get-together calls for pumpkin bread. It can be served for dessert at family dinners, for brunch with friends, or even just as an afternoon snack on weekdays. Regardless of the time of day that you choose to enjoy this seasonal treat, a pumpkin spice latte is not the only choice of beverage you have to wash it down. Having a glass of wine alongside your pumpkin bread makes for a fun and festive breakfast/brunch, happy hour, or after-dinner dessert. Camille Parson Goldstein, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Muddling Memories, shared with us the best wine to sip alongside the treat: "Because the bread is a little less sweet I would go for a sparkling wine or champagne."
Champagne is a classic choice to serve with dessert for its elegance and lightness. But it's also great for mimosas, typically served in the morning. Goldstein suggests mixing the sparkling wine "with a little OJ or peach nectar for the ultimate morning holiday treat." Pumpkin bread for breakfast already sounded good enough, but it just got better.
Festive ideas for this champagne pumpkin bread pairing
You can't go wrong with orange juice in a mimosa, and the citrus would add a bit of brightness to a rich pumpkin bread. Peach juice also sounds good, especially as peach can be another comforting flavor in autumn. If you're looking to go all-out with the fall theme, try adding cold apple cider to the champagne, or even just a bit of apple juice and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Pear juice would be another great autumnal flavor, if you can get your hands on some.
As for the bread, it's up to you — store-bought, packaged mix, homemade; any pumpkin bread will do. If you opt for home baking a classic pumpkin bread, just a few ingredient swaps will give you vegan pumpkin bread, which can be useful if you're serving it for a crowd. King Arthur Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread Mix makes it easy to appeal to any gluten-free friends, too. You could even try throwing a fall brunch featuring a pumpkin bread and mimosa bar, with different flavor juices for the mimosa cocktail and different versions of pumpkin bread.