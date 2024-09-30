The Key Ingredients Swaps For Tender, Fluffy Vegan Pumpkin Bread

Though turning your favorite dishes into vegan versions may sound challenging, with the right substitutions, you'll hardly notice that any animal-based products are absent. We spoke to Nisha Vora, "The New York Times" bestselling cookbook author of "Big Vegan Flavor" for ways to increase our chances of pulling fluffy, moist pumpkin bread out of the oven. "Pumpkin puree is already very dense, and when you bake without eggs, it can be even denser and heavier," Vora admits.

The goal of a vegan baker is to use ingredients that can help inject lightness into recipes so that a slice of pumpkin bread is cake-like to bite into, instead of brick-like or dusty. Vora says, "When I make vegan pumpkin bread, I use a combination of vegan buttermilk and aquafaba, which is simply the liquid from a can of chickpeas." Though chickpea can-juice may sound like an unappealing addition, aquafaba is used by bartenders and bakers alike to give texture to drink and food recipes. Exchanging each egg in a recipe with 3 tablespoons of aquafaba is a good swap measure. "When you lightly whip it, it turns foamy," Vora encourages. "This, in turn, gives a nice lift to cakes and makes them fluffier." These are the kind of results we are after.