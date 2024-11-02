The Simple Test To Tell Your Pumpkin Pie Is Done Baking

Pumpkin pie doesn't usually grace the nightly dinner table, but its time to shine is during the holidays. This single-crust, custard-based pie is usually symbolic of the fall season and harvest time, and it often makes its debut at Thanksgiving. With pumpkin spice ingredients like cinnamon, allspice, ground ginger, nutmeg, and clove, pumpkin pie has a rich essence that makes it seem like a difficult dish to prepare, when in fact it's one of the easiest pies to put together. The caveat involved when baking pumpkin pie is determining its doneness. As with many custard-based pies, it can be difficult to gauge firmness, and it's easy to overcook or undercook. While there are a few ways to determine whether a pumpkin pie is ready, the simplest test is to give it a nudge and check its jiggle.

Advertisement

Sometimes using your senses is the best way to check cooking time, and although you could employ the knife or toothpick test, pumpkin custard can be tricky. Inserting a knife may not always result in a clean withdrawal, even though the pie may be ready to come out of the oven. Additionally, custard pies will continue to cook when removed from the oven to cool, so you often want a soft center. And with no top crust on a pumpkin pie, you may not want to dive in and ruin the aesthetics. Once you learn how to figure out the jiggle, you'll have less fear of messing up cooking times.