The Fresh Fall Ingredient Your Seasonal Desserts Are Missing

Fall desserts tend to follow a few key themes. Notably and quite loudly, the season embraces all things apple; the fruit materializes in the form of apple cider donuts, apple pies, and classic apple crisps and crumbles alike. Fall is likewise no stranger to pumpkin, as evidenced by, of course, pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin bread, and even a variety of pumpkin beers. Yet there's another fresh, seasonal flavor that perfectly encapsulates both the crispness of the autumn season and the onset of the holiday months. That ingredient is cranberry, which can be incorporated in all of your favorite desserts to add a festive twist.

Chef Anna Gordon of New York City's The Good Batch Bakery told Tasting Table that fresh cranberries are both affordable and often overlooked during these chilly months. "They're really easy to find this time of year, they're not expensive, and they can add the perfect little pop of tart into a cookie, crumble, or pie," she said. Cranberries tend to be in season from mid-September to mid-November, so now is the time to use them. As for which recipes work best? Follow Gordon's advice and try them in cookies, crumbles, pies — and way, way more.