The Asian Spice You Never Thought To Add To Pumpkin Pie

There's a reason folks go nuts for all things pumpkin come fall. The warm, rustic taste and aroma of pumpkin spice have us dreaming of fires in the fireplace, falling leaves, and warm cups of things. It also signals the beginning of the holiday season, and the autumnal birthing of pumpkins leads to one of the holidays' favorite desserts: pumpkin pie. Traditional pumpkin spice is a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, and cloves. Cinnamon does the driving, and the other spices lend a kick of heat and a pinch of earthiness. There's another spice mix that just might be a secret ingredient for your pumpkin pie that will baffle and delight your holiday guests: Chinese five-spice.

Chinese five-spice is a blend meant to represent the five elements of water, fire, wood, earth, and metal with salty, sour, sweet, bitter, and pungent tastes. Typically used in savory dishes, chefs have worked five-spice into sweets because of its depth of flavor. Chinese-American chef Shirley Chung likes to use Chinese-five spice in desserts. "It's ultimately a collection of warm spices. I use it for pumpkin pie all the time," she tells Tasting Table. Those warm spices couldn't be a better match for something like pumpkin pie, where the sweet, delicate flavor of pumpkin is the showstopper.