Is Canned Pumpkin Actually Better Than Fresh For Soup?

Pumpkins and soup are two quintessential fall favorites — and, when they come together, they create a perfectly slurpable, seasonal transition of flavors and textures to carry you in and through the colder months. The only catch is you're going to have to clean, roast, and puree an entire pumpkin to get there. That is, unless you grab canned pumpkin puree. While slightly sweeter in flavor, the convenience of canned pumpkin puree beats fresh every single time. But, it actually has benefits for the actual taste, texture, and appearance of your soup, too.

If you take a bowl of fresh pumpkin puree and put it next to a serving poured straight from the can, there are some pretty obvious differences you can pick up on just by looking at them. Fresh pumpkin puree is usually lighter in color, with a visibly looser texture. While the ingredients are essentially the same, the canned puree will have a noticeably darker appearance due to the way its processed or the variety of pumpkin it's made from. While colors can range depending on the variety of canned pumpkin puree you prefer, the one thing that will remain the same is its consistency. Compared to the light and fluffy fresh puree, the regular canned variety is thick and smooth. While there are ingredients you can reach for to enhance the texture of your soup, when you opt for canned pumpkin puree over fresh, it will come out creamier — and with much less effort involved.

