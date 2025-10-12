Our Chicken And Broccoli Noodles Recipe Packs A Spicy Punch
Noodle dishes can be found in many cuisines around the world because they make for a fairly quick, versatile, and delicious dinner option, and are an easy way to pack extra veggies into your diet. Whether you're opting for a creamy fettuccini sauce, a brothy soup, a robust bolognese, or a nutty sesame sauce, noodles present the perfect canvas to showcase any tasty ingredients you toss them with. If you like things spicy, then look no further than this spicy chicken and broccoli noodles recipe, packed with bright, fresh vegetables and tender, umami-rich chicken, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye.
To make the chicken extra juicy, succulent, and spicy for this noodle dish, pieces of chicken thigh are marinated in a rich garlic and chile flake-infused mixture before being pan-fried. A colorful combination of crisp vegetables; broccoli, red bell peppers, and onion, are sauteed to pair alongside the juicy chicken, and Vietnamese Banh Canh noodles are used to add plenty of chewy, hearty substance. The dish is finished off with a quick-to-assemble noodle sauce, which includes chili crisp for added heat, crunch, and flavor. The resulting noodle dish is rich, spicy, and deliciously saucy, making a perfect addition to your weekly meal plans. Read on to find out how to make this spicy chicken and broccoli noodles recipe.
Gather the ingredients for this spicy chicken and broccoli noodles recipe
To begin this spicy chicken and broccoli noodles recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. For the marinated chicken, you will want boneless and skinless chicken thighs, soy sauce, rice wine, sesame oil, garlic paste, and chile flakes. For the noodles, you will need vegetable oil, white onion, red bell pepper, broccoli florets, and banh canh or other stir-fry noodles. For the sauce, you will want more soy sauce, sesame oil, and garlic paste, as well as honey, and crispy chili oil. You will also want sesame seeds for serving.
Step 1: Chop the chicken thighs
Chop the chicken thighs into roughly 1-inch pieces.
Step 2: Mix the marinade
To make the marinade, mix together the soy sauce, rice wine, sesame oil, garlic paste, and chile flakes in a medium-sized bowl.
Step 3: Marinate the chicken
Mix the chicken pieces in the marinade and allow the mixture to marinate for at least 30 minutes.
Step 4: Prepare the noodle sauce
To make the noodle sauce, mix together the soy sauce, sesame oil, honey, garlic paste, and crispy chili oil.
Step 5: Mix well
Set aside.
Step 6: Boil a pan of water
Boil a large saucepan of water.
Step 7: Cook the noodles
Cook the noodles according to the packet's instructions.
Step 8: Drain the noodles
Drain them well and set them aside.
Step 9: Heat a large pan or wok
Meanwhile, heat the vegetable oil in a heavy-bottomed pan or wok to a medium-high temperature.
Step 10: Fry the chicken
Fry the marinated chicken for 3 to 4 minutes until the pieces are cooked through.
Step 11: Remove from the pan
Remove the chicken from the pan.
Step 12: Saute the vegetables
Saute the onion, red bell pepper, and broccoli florets in the remaining oil for 3 to 4 minutes.
Step 13: Add the chicken and noodles
Add the cooked chicken and the noodles to the pan.
Step 14: Add the noodle sauce
Pour the noodle sauce over the noodles and vegetables.
Step 15: Toss well
Toss well to combine, and cook for a minute or two.
Step 16: Serve the noodles
Serve immediately, topped with sesame seeds.
What can I serve with these noodles?
How can this chicken and broccoli noodles recipe be adapted?
If you are looking for something slightly different, there are plenty of ways you can adapt this noodle recipe according to your personal preferences. For a slightly lighter dish, you can easily swap out the chicken thighs for chicken breasts. Alternatively, you could try using diced turkey for a different meaty finish. There are plenty of different vegetables that work well in this noodle dish; in fact, it makes a great way to use up any leftover veggies at the bottom of the fridge. You can always swap in ingredients like carrots, bean sprouts, zucchini, snow peas or snap peas, or baby corn for an equally tasty and colorful dinner option. Many different types of mushrooms also work really well, and choices such as cremini, shiitake, or oyster mushrooms make excellent additions, adding more meaty texture and an earthy, savory flavor to the dish.
To add more spiciness to this chicken and broccoli noodles recipe, why not add some fresh sliced chiles when you are sauteing the vegetables, or a dash or two of sriracha to the noodle sauce? Ginger also makes a delicious addition, adding its own fresh, citrusy heat. This can be added either to the noodle sauce or when the vegetables are stir-fried. To finish things off, different toppings such as sliced scallions work well, and fried onions make a great choice if you enjoy a little bit of crunch.
What are the best kinds of noodles to use for this recipe?
As much as the chicken, broccoli, and other ingredients make this recipe what it is, a noodle dish wouldn't work without the noodles, and different types of noodles are best suited to different dishes. This recipe uses a slightly less commonly known type of noodle, called banh canh. This noodle variety originates from Vietnam, and is made using either pure tapioca flour or a mixture of tapioca and rice flour. The tapioca helps to make these noodles chewy and hearty, as well as helping to thicken the sauces they are added to, making it a particularly great addition to this recipe.
If you can't get your hands on banh canh noodles, or you would prefer something different, both udon noodles and egg noodles work well for this dish. Both are wheat-based, giving them plenty of substance and bite, and creating a delicious and satisfying meal. Alternatively, flat rice noodles can also be used. These are a lighter option, and will add a tender and silky finish to your noodle dish.