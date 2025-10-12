Our Chicken And Broccoli Noodles Recipe Packs A Spicy Punch

Noodle dishes can be found in many cuisines around the world because they make for a fairly quick, versatile, and delicious dinner option, and are an easy way to pack extra veggies into your diet. Whether you're opting for a creamy fettuccini sauce, a brothy soup, a robust bolognese, or a nutty sesame sauce, noodles present the perfect canvas to showcase any tasty ingredients you toss them with. If you like things spicy, then look no further than this spicy chicken and broccoli noodles recipe, packed with bright, fresh vegetables and tender, umami-rich chicken, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye.

To make the chicken extra juicy, succulent, and spicy for this noodle dish, pieces of chicken thigh are marinated in a rich garlic and chile flake-infused mixture before being pan-fried. A colorful combination of crisp vegetables; broccoli, red bell peppers, and onion, are sauteed to pair alongside the juicy chicken, and Vietnamese Banh Canh noodles are used to add plenty of chewy, hearty substance. The dish is finished off with a quick-to-assemble noodle sauce, which includes chili crisp for added heat, crunch, and flavor. The resulting noodle dish is rich, spicy, and deliciously saucy, making a perfect addition to your weekly meal plans. Read on to find out how to make this spicy chicken and broccoli noodles recipe.