This Easy Beef Pho Recipe Is Rich With Aromatics

If you've ever had the pleasure of enjoying a bowl of rich yet delicate beef pho, then you'll likely want to know how to make it yourself so you can have it whenever the craving hits. Most traditional pho recipes involve creating the broth from scratch using meat, bones, and marrow, which are simmered for many hours. However, if you don't have the time or capacity to make your own beef stock, you can still enjoy the comforting flavors of pho with this easy aromatic beef pho recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye.

By using good-quality beef stock and infusing this with a variety of spices such as ginger, cinnamon, star anise, cloves, and coriander seeds, we recreate the flavors of this popular Vietnamese noodle soup without the need to simmer your pho broth for hours on end. This pho recipe can be ready in under an hour, giving you a wonderfully comforting and aromatic meal which can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.