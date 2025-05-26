This Easy Beef Pho Recipe Is Rich With Aromatics
If you've ever had the pleasure of enjoying a bowl of rich yet delicate beef pho, then you'll likely want to know how to make it yourself so you can have it whenever the craving hits. Most traditional pho recipes involve creating the broth from scratch using meat, bones, and marrow, which are simmered for many hours. However, if you don't have the time or capacity to make your own beef stock, you can still enjoy the comforting flavors of pho with this easy aromatic beef pho recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye.
By using good-quality beef stock and infusing this with a variety of spices such as ginger, cinnamon, star anise, cloves, and coriander seeds, we recreate the flavors of this popular Vietnamese noodle soup without the need to simmer your pho broth for hours on end. This pho recipe can be ready in under an hour, giving you a wonderfully comforting and aromatic meal which can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Gather the ingredients for this easy aromatic beef pho recipe
To begin this easy aromatic beef pho recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. For the broth, you will want a cinnamon stick, a cardamom pod, star anise, coriander seeds, fennel seeds, an onion, fresh ginger, beef stock, water, sugar, and salt. To complete the beef pho, you will also need sirloin or tenderloin steak, rice noodles, fish sauce, Thai basil, bean sprouts, a lime, cilantro, and red chilies.
Step 1: Heat a pan
Heat a large, deep pan to a medium-high temperature.
Step 2: Toast the spices
Add the cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, cloves, coriander seeds, and fennel seeds to the pan and toast for a minute or two until fragrant.
Step 3: Remove the spices
Remove from the pan.
Step 4: Char the onion and ginger
Add the onion and ginger to the pan and allow to char for a few minutes.
Step 5: Return the spices
Return the spices to the pan.
Step 6: Add stock, sugar, and salt
Add the beef stock, water, sugar, and salt to the pan.
Step 7: Simmer the broth
Allow the broth to gently simmer for 40 minutes.
Step 8: Slice the steak
Meanwhile, thinly slice the steak using a sharp knife.
Step 9: Heat a pan of water
Heat a large pan of water.
Step 10: Cook the rice noodles
Cook the rice noodles according to the packet instructions.
Step 11: Strain the broth
Strain the broth to remove the onion and aromatics and discard them.
Step 12: Add fish sauce
Add the fish sauce to the hot broth.
Step 13: Portion out the noodles
Portion out the noodles into bowls.
Step 14: Add the steak
Top the rice noodles with the sliced steak.
Step 15: Pour the broth
Carefully pour hot broth over the steak and noodles in the bowls.
Step 16: Serve the beef pho
Serve immediately with sides of Thai basil, bean sprouts, lime, cilantro, and red chili.
What can I serve with beef pho?
Easy Aromatic Beef Pho Recipe
We use good-quality beef stock and a variety of spices to recreate the flavors of this Vietnamese beef pho (noodle soup) recipe that's easy to make at home.
Ingredients
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 cardamom pod, lightly crushed
- 2 star anise pods
- 3 whole cloves
- 1 teaspoon coriander seeds
- ¼ teaspoon fennel seeds
- 1 medium onion, sliced into moons
- 1 (2-inch) piece of ginger sliced
- 8 cups beef stock
- 2 cups water
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 14 ounces steak sirloin or tenderloin
- 10 ounces rice noodles
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce
- ¼ cup Thai basil
- 1 ½ cups bean sprouts
- 1 lime, sliced into segments
- ¼ cup cilantro
- 2 red chilies, sliced
Directions
- Heat a large, deep pan to a medium-high temperature.
- Add the cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, cloves, coriander seeds, and fennel seeds to the pan and toast for a minute or two until fragrant.
- Remove from the pan.
- Add the onion and ginger to the pan and allow to char for a few minutes.
- Return the spices to the pan.
- Add the beef stock, water, sugar, and salt to the pan.
- Allow the broth to gently simmer for 40 minutes.
- Meanwhile, thinly slice the steak using a sharp knife.
- Heat a large pan of water.
- Cook the rice noodles according to the packet instructions.
- Strain the broth to remove the onion and aromatics and discard them.
- Add the fish sauce to the hot broth.
- Portion out the noodles into bowls.
- Top the rice noodles with the sliced steak.
- Carefully pour hot broth over the steak and noodles in the bowls.
- Serve immediately with sides of Thai basil, bean sprouts, lime, cilantro, and red chili.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|595
|Total Fat
|15.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|77.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|76.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.2 g
|Total Sugars
|8.4 g
|Sodium
|2,079.1 mg
|Protein
|36.3 g
What is the difference between pho and ramen?
If you enjoy a noodle soup, then chances are you'll have sampled the delights that both pho and ramen offer. While both are noodle soups containing broth and a protein and served with a variety of toppings, there are notable differences between the two that make them their own distinct dishes.
Pho finds its origins in the late 19th century in northern Vietnam, and is notable for its elegance and simplicity. It is typically made using flat rice noodles that are served in a light yet aromatic broth, which is infused with a variety of spices. The broth really is the star of the show, with the protein, most usually thinly sliced beef, taking on a more minor role. Toppings such as bean sprouts and cilantro are fresh and minimal, resulting in a delicate and harmonious soup that is wonderfully refreshing.
Ramen, on the other hand, while developed in a similar time period, originates from Japan, with influences from Chinese cuisine brought over by Chinese immigrants. While ramen can be made using a wide variety of noodles, they tend to be wheat-based and are firmer in texture than the rice noodles used in pho. Ramen is bold and complex, with a greater diversity of flavors and varieties than pho, and it utilizes a wide variety of proteins, with the protein of choice often dictating the style of the ramen. Toppings are similarly diverse, allowing for a wide range of textures and flavors.
How can this beef pho recipe be adapted?
While pho may be simpler and less varied than its noodle soup cousin from Japan, there are still a variety of ways you can adapt this beef pho recipe according to your preferences, or simply to switch things up now and then. While this recipe uses thinly sliced steak, feel free to swap in a different type of protein to mix things up. Vietnamese beef meatballs are a great option, or you can substitute in chicken or even a vegetarian option, such as mushrooms or tofu instead. You can also serve your pho with seafood such as shrimp or fish, but we recommend using a lighter seafood or chicken-based broth if you choose this, to make sure that the delicate flavors of the seafood are not overwhelmed by the rich beef broth.
The toppings you choose for your beef pho are another simple way to add variety to this elegant and comforting dish. Adding scallions is a great option, and you can also offer a range of different herbs, such as mint, perilla, or cilantro, alongside the aromatic noodle soup. As well as this, serving up sauces such as hoisin or sriracha can add variety, spice, and depth to your beef pho.