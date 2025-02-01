Homemade Pho Broth Is A Labor Of Love, But It's Worth It
Making stock from scratch is usually an easy way to use every bit of meat or every scrap of vegetable. Pho broth, however, isn't so simple, requiring numerous steps, ingredients, and cooking methods. All those extra steps are the reason pho is the ultimate soul food both in and outside of Vietnam. To get some insight into building pho broth, we spoke with chef Kevin Tien — a five-time James Beard Award semifinalist and 2024 Best Chef Mid-Atlantic finalist, and chef of the critically-acclaimed Moon Rabbit which landed on The New York Times list of America's best restaurants in 2024.
"When making [pho] at home, it is a labor of love. Make sure to take your time and grill and roast your ingredients before adding it to the pot. Simmer nice and slow. Keep the fat on top. Fat equals flavor." Homemade pho stock uses meaty bones and marrow as well as aromatics and whole spices. Roasting these ingredients adds more complexity; The aromatics and bones caramelize and char, bringing smokiness and sweetness, while dry toasting the spices blooms their flavors. A gentle, low and slow simmer maximizes the extraction of flavorful fat, gelatin, and marrow from the meat — as well as the fragrant infusion of the aromatics and spices. The fat that collects on the surface melts back into the broth when you reheat it, topping off a rich foundation upon which the soup is built.
Chef-approved pho broth shortcuts and tips
While constructing stock from scratch using bones and marrow is ideal, ingredient availability and time may not allow for it at home. Consequently, chef Kevin Tien approves of a few shortcuts for homemade pho broth that won't sacrifice too much flavor and richness. "It's okay to start with a standard chicken broth or use a pho bouillon base mix to start the flavor," he says. "I also like to start it before going to bed and [let] it simmer overnight. Pho in the morning for breakfast is the best."
We capitalize on chef Tien's advice by using store-bought broth for recipes like this easy chicken pho or this aromatic vegetarian pho. Pho bouillon like a beef-flavored pho soup base or a chicken-flavored base saves you the trouble of the various simmering processes of whole bones. You can still add depth and dimension to your broth with charred onions, ginger, and classic spices like star anise, cloves, and pepper.
If you're worried about leaving your broth to simmer on the stove overnight, you can simmer it in the oven at 200 degrees Fahrenheit in an uncovered, oven-safe pot. Of course, a slow cooker would certainly come in handy. We have a crock pot chicken pho recipe that sets your slow cooker on low for nine hours at night — for a breakfast pho the next morning.