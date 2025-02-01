Homemade Pho Broth Is A Labor Of Love, But It's Worth It

Making stock from scratch is usually an easy way to use every bit of meat or every scrap of vegetable. Pho broth, however, isn't so simple, requiring numerous steps, ingredients, and cooking methods. All those extra steps are the reason pho is the ultimate soul food both in and outside of Vietnam. To get some insight into building pho broth, we spoke with chef Kevin Tien — a five-time James Beard Award semifinalist and 2024 Best Chef Mid-Atlantic finalist, and chef of the critically-acclaimed Moon Rabbit which landed on The New York Times list of America's best restaurants in 2024.

"When making [pho] at home, it is a labor of love. Make sure to take your time and grill and roast your ingredients before adding it to the pot. Simmer nice and slow. Keep the fat on top. Fat equals flavor." Homemade pho stock uses meaty bones and marrow as well as aromatics and whole spices. Roasting these ingredients adds more complexity; The aromatics and bones caramelize and char, bringing smokiness and sweetness, while dry toasting the spices blooms their flavors. A gentle, low and slow simmer maximizes the extraction of flavorful fat, gelatin, and marrow from the meat — as well as the fragrant infusion of the aromatics and spices. The fat that collects on the surface melts back into the broth when you reheat it, topping off a rich foundation upon which the soup is built.

