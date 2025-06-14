11 Seriously Unexpected Ramen Toppings That Actually Work

There's little as satisfying as slurping up some delicious noodles out of a piping hot bowl of ramen. It's savory, filling, and comforting, ideal when one is hungry and looking for a warm meal. There are many ramen recipes, and making it can be an elaborate process or a relatively easy task if you have the right ingredients. As a culinary-trained expert, I've cooked ramen professionally and appreciate the labor of love that goes into it. Yet, I also love an instant packet when I'm tired and hungry. Whether you're a ramen-making aficionado or, like many of us, you rely on packets of instant ramen to get you through the days when you don't feel like cooking something from scratch, there are always ways to spruce up your meal with all sorts of toppings to make a better version.

Dressing your ramen with various toppings and additions is perhaps one of the most fun parts about it. There are so many ingredients to choose from, including the ones that will add body to your meal and make it more hearty to the ones that will add texture, enhance the flavor of your broth, or simply add a little extra pizazz. I love experimenting with different toppings and while there are reliable classics like eggs, scallions, pork, and mushrooms, there are some unique and less traditional ones that deserve a try. Here are some seriously unexpected ramen toppings that actually work.