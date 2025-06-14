11 Seriously Unexpected Ramen Toppings That Actually Work
There's little as satisfying as slurping up some delicious noodles out of a piping hot bowl of ramen. It's savory, filling, and comforting, ideal when one is hungry and looking for a warm meal. There are many ramen recipes, and making it can be an elaborate process or a relatively easy task if you have the right ingredients. As a culinary-trained expert, I've cooked ramen professionally and appreciate the labor of love that goes into it. Yet, I also love an instant packet when I'm tired and hungry. Whether you're a ramen-making aficionado or, like many of us, you rely on packets of instant ramen to get you through the days when you don't feel like cooking something from scratch, there are always ways to spruce up your meal with all sorts of toppings to make a better version.
Dressing your ramen with various toppings and additions is perhaps one of the most fun parts about it. There are so many ingredients to choose from, including the ones that will add body to your meal and make it more hearty to the ones that will add texture, enhance the flavor of your broth, or simply add a little extra pizazz. I love experimenting with different toppings and while there are reliable classics like eggs, scallions, pork, and mushrooms, there are some unique and less traditional ones that deserve a try. Here are some seriously unexpected ramen toppings that actually work.
Harissa
Harissa is not the first thing you think of when you're making ramen, but this spicy sauce packs so much flavor and punch into your broth, you'll be sorry you hadn't tried it sooner. Instead of reaching for a bottle of sriracha, try this North African condiment. While harissa blends may differ, the usual ingredients include red chili peppers, garlic, olive oil, caraway, and coriander. Some of the exciting blends I've tried even have a little bit of orange peel or rose petals that give it even more fragrance. This smoky condiment is packed in a jar (or a tube) and can transform your bland ramen in seconds.
Now, if you're making an instant packet of ramen which is already spicy, you may not need any additional heat or a hot sauce, unless you have a seriously spice tolerance. However, if you're a spice lover, harissa can be the perfect ingredient to add to a mild ramen that needs something a little extra to lift it up. Plus, there are so many ways to use harissa, so if you're wondering if it's worth buying or making some, it's a no-brainer.
Pickled red onions
For anyone who thinks they can't throw pickled foods into ramen, you're really missing out. Ramen is everything and anything you want it to be. It's already so savory, potentially spicy, or even creamy, depending on the type you're eating. All of these elements can always use something acidic. This is why I love to add some pickled red onions as a topping. Pickled red onions are the perfect combination of acidity and subtle sweetness. They add brightness and a pleasant little crunch. This brightness balances your ramen beautifully and is especially tasty with creamier broths.
Pickled red onions don't only taste amazing, but they also look great as the little purple rounds add a pop of color. Just a little bit is all you need. It will make your ramen look beautiful and extra appetizing. Plus, they're so easy to make, especially if you're making a quick pickle. Just slice some red onions and place them in a jar with a little salt. Then, pour some hot vinegar on top and leave the mix for about ten minutes. Your onions will soften and begin pickling immediately because of the heat of the vinegar. Apart from your hot bowl of ramen, you can throw them on anything, including sandwiches and tacos, but pickled onions can also add a whole new dimension to your burgers. The possibilities are endless.
Butter
During my culinary training I learnt that ramen typically needs a seasoning oil of sorts to complete it. The oil coats the broth on top, and besides adding flavor, it also has the function of keeping the broth hot as it helps seal the heat. There are different types of oil you can use, but instead of oil, this is where I like to add butter. Your ramen will taste better with this simple addition as it adds a creamy richness to your broth, and coats your noodles as you slurp them up. Butter may seem like a strange thing to add to ramen, but it works. It adds a depth of flavor and some pleasant sweetness.
The other benefit of using butter is that it can mellow the heat if you've made your broth too spicy. This is especially handy if you're using an instant ramen brand that normally blows your socks off with spiciness. Simply add a teaspoon of butter and enjoy a more manageable spice level, with an added buttery taste. It's a really easy addition, as you don't even need to melt your butter beforehand, the heat from your broth will do that for you. Just drop a piece of butter straight from the fridge and mix well until it melts.
Tahini
You may know tahini as the sauce you drizzle on your falafel or as an essential ingredient in hummus, but you can also incorporate it into your ramen. In truth, tahini is not a far-fetched idea for ramen as there are plenty of ramen recipes that include Chinese or Japanese sesame paste. The nuttiness of the sesame flavor gives the broth a whole other dimension of flavor while also creating a rich creaminess.
While both tahini and Asian sesame paste are made from ground sesame seeds, they differ slightly in flavor. Asian sesame paste is typically made from roasted sesame seeds. It's darker in color and has a more robust flavor than tahini that's usually made with raw or just lightly roasted sesame seeds. As someone with Middle Eastern heritage, tahini is a household staple for me, and I once used it as a substitute for Chinese sesame paste. Unsurprisingly, I really loved the result. Sure, there may be a slight difference in flavor, but it is still potent enough to enrich the ramen broth. Just keep in mind that less is more when it comes to tahini. You don't want it to overpower your ramen. I like to add about half a teaspoon in each bowl, and give it a good mix before adding other ingredients.
Sweet corn
Savory taste is one of the main reasons why people love ramen. The focus on umami is what makes it so satisfying. In my opinion, this also creates plenty of opportunity for playing around with other flavor elements to create a pleasant contrast. One way I like to do it is by incorporating some sweetness. Don't worry, this doesn't mean adding sugar or maple syrup, which would take things too far. However, adding some sweeter toppings — ideally sweet corn — does all the magic. Sweet corn is naturally sweet (without being too potent), and it's really easy to incorporate into your ramen. It adds a little color and fiber, but it also adds texture and gives you something to chew on as your slurp.
If you're looking for ease above all else, there's no reason why you can't use canned sweet corn. However, if you don't mind an extra step for a flavor pay-off, charred sweetcorn is an incredibly tasty ramen topping, and it makes your meal look and taste like something that came out of a restaurant. Grill some whole cobs of corn on a griddle pan or grill until they get nice and toasty and attain dark char marks. Then, incorporate those delicious kernels into your ramen and enjoy.
Tarka
If you haven't heard of tarka (also called tadka), then you're in for a real treat. Tarka is the Indian cooking method and the resulting infused oil that can instantly transform your meal. The method works by lightly frying whole spices in fat like butter, coconut oil, ghee, or any type of oil. This enhances the flavor of these spices that consequently infuse the fat, which, when added to your meal, imparts an incredible aroma and flavor. As you may guess, it's amazing in ramen. There are purists who might be shocked to see the blend of two completely different flavor profiles, but if you like playing and experimenting in your kitchen, this will be right up your alley. It's akin to adding some chili oil or chili crisp to your noodles, the only difference here is that you get to decide which spices to use.
When making tarka, you can use any spices you think would go well with your broth. I like using whole coriander, cumin seeds, dried chili peppers, and black peppercorns. These warm spices go well with milder tasting ramen broths like shio, and I even like the taste of cardamom with a meaty broth like tonkatsu. Tarka is not limited to spices alone; it can also include things like garlic and ginger. Just make sure to add ingredients that can burn quickly (like garlic) near the end of the tarka making process.
American cheese
If you're a fan of ramen then you've probably already heard about this ridiculously good topping. American cheese has become a trendy ramen topping over the past couple of years and for good reason. It may be a boring grocery staple in your fridge, but in your ramen, it becomes an indulgence of the best kind. It melts into the broth completely, creating a rich, cheesy coating on your noodles and gives your broth a thicker consistency. This makes every bite better than the last.
Not only does a slice of American cheese add creaminess, it also adds a lot of yummy flavor. The tang from the cheese makes a beautiful accompaniment to the savory broth and creates a totally new flavor profile. The best part about it is its affordability, especially if you're using instant ramen. If you're in a pinch (who isn't in this economy), it's the ultimate cheap meal that will have you asking for seconds.
Fried onions
Onions are another common household ingredient that can make your ramen tastier. They go well with pretty much anything, but most people wouldn't think to pair them with this type of broth. Sure, white, brown, or yellow onions are certainly less associated with ramen than scallions. However, in the fried form, onions can add that ultimately crispy texture. Most fried things are delicious, but fried onions are sweet, salty, crunchy, and chewy and generally make a great topping on various dishes. You do have to eat them pretty quickly before they get soggy, but they're still a worthy addition if you want a satisfying crispy topping.
You can make fried onions at home by chopping some onions and dusting them with flour and salt. Fry them in sizzling oil and watch them turn golden brown. For an easy shortcut, I like to keep a container of store-bought crispy fried onions in my pantry. They go great with soups of all kinds, sandwiches, and salads. Keeping some on hand saves me time and energy, and it's the perfect addition to the quick, no-fuss ramen dinner.
Peanut butter
Peanut butter lovers know how versatile and useful a jar of peanut butter can be. This rich, salty, and sweet ingredient can be used in sweet and savory dishes, and it makes a surprisingly good ramen topping, too. Peanut butter can thicken your broth and turn it into a creamy and luscious liquid. It gives a beautiful nutty taste to the ramen and isn't a strange combination at all. In fact, peanut butter goes really well with deep umami flavors like miso, soy sauce, and hoisin sauce, that's why you'll see it popping up in noodle recipes all over the internet. If you're skeptical, give it a try to see what you're missing out on.
Peanut butter also adds extra body to your meal (plus extra protein). It's a good way to make your ramen more filling and substantial so that you feel satiated. Simply add as much or as little as you like to your broth and give it a good stir. Depending on the type of peanut butter you're using, it may need a minute to soften and loosen up in your broth, but a hot broth should help in no time.
Chermoula
There are many condiments that work well in ramen, and if you use your imagination, you don't need to always stick to the obvious ones. There's actually a high pay-off when you use an unexpected ingredient that takes your dish to the next level. That's what I discovered when I added some leftover chermoula to my ramen. Chermoula is a North African condiment that's made of olive oil, chili flakes, spices and fresh herbs, making a concoction that's packed with vibrant flavors. It gives ramen a kick of heat from the flakes, while other spices add complexity. The addition of fresh herbs brings brightness that's delightfully aromatic.
Chermoula is usually homemade and used as a dressing or marinade for various foods, including fish, chicken, and different veggies. The blend varies depending on preference or what's readily available, so you can make your version with what you already have in the fridge and the pantry. You can also adjust spiciness depending on your preference. While it is quite a different take on the traditional flavors, I like to make sense of chermoula by thinking of it as a seasoning oil for ramen, just with a Mediterranean twist. Don't knock it until you've tried it.
Coconut milk
One of my favorite things to add to ramen is coconut milk. It's such a common ingredient in Thai cooking, and it's delicious in a red curry or tom kha soup, but it isn't often associated with ramen or East Asian cuisine in general. However, as we've seen with many other suggestions, you don't have to stick to the rules to make something delicious. Coconut milk is the easiest way to make your ramen milky and rich, so if you like a creamy ramen, it's the perfect addition. It's also a great way to thicken a broth that's a bit too light or watery. The mild sweetness of coconut milk also adds a nice balance to the savoriness, giving your broth a rounded flavor profile.
Coconut milk doesn't need to be cooked, and it can be consumed straight out of the can or carton, making it incredibly easy to incorporate into the broth, with no preparation needed. If your ramen is seriously spicy, coconut milk can be a way to mellow it and make it more enjoyable. However, it's not only limited for spicy versions, I've found that adding a little coconut milk in my dashi broth creates a pleasant sweet and smoky flavor that I can't get enough of. If you don't want to cool your ramen down by adding coconut milk from the fridge, you can add it to your pot while your ramen is cooking or heat it before mixing it in.