10 Canned Corn Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Canned food, as a whole, has seen a renaissance in recent years. It seems like more folks are taking to things like canned fish and seafood, sauces, and of course, fruits and vegetables. Not only do these items have a long shelf life compared to their fresh counterparts, but they are also super easy to use. Pop open the can, remove the excess liquid, and you have an ingredient ready.

Canned corn, in particular, holds a special spot in my heart. Growing up, my dad would make canned corn at least once a week as a side for rotisserie chicken and mashed potatoes. Now, as an avid home baker, I'll add canned corn to an array of dessert recipes and use it in my vegan burrito bowls. It's so easy to use, and I can rely on it when fresh corn isn't in season — or when I don't want to make a mess of my kitchen by husking and peeling the cobs.

My experience with canned corn has led me to ask one big question that I'm sure (at least) a niche population of people also wants to know: Do all canned corn brands taste the same? What separates a $0.60 can from one that costs upwards of $3? To answer these questions, I put several popular name-brand and generic canned corns up against each other and ranked them from worst to best. As I tasted them, I considered how well-flavored and plump the kernels were, as well as how versatile the corn itself was, based on its flavor. And above all, I wanted to see if premium-priced canned corn is better than a more budget-friendly option.