10 Unusual (But Genius) Uses For American Cheese Slices
There are cheeses out there that get more hype — Parmesan and gouda, chevre and mozzarella — but American cheese is often overlooked, relegated to the random burger night or grilled cheese, but never regarded with the same love or respect as its more artisanally-made counterparts. American cheese deserves its time in the spotlight: It just requires seeing the plastic-wrapped product through a new lens. That's why we've come up with these unusual ways to use American cheese in your kitchen. Sure, they may not be conventional, but that's part of the fun, and they may have you thinking about cheese in new and unexpected ways.
So, head to the grocery store, pick up a package of those creamy square cheese slices, and try some of the ideas listed here. Of course, you can get creative all on your own, coming up with new ways to utilize that stack of cheese you now have in your fridge. Sure, it may never usurp brie or asiago, but you might just find that this cheap, accessible cheese can be used for more than you thought it could.
1. Pair with chocolate chip cookies for a creamy, cheesy dessert experience
You like chocolate chip cookies, right? And grilled cheese? If you answered yes to both of those questions, then you might just be the right kind of person to try out a hybrid chocolate chip cookie–grilled cheese snack. Sandwiching two chocolate chip cookies around a layer of American cheese may sound strange, but hear us out. American cheese doesn't have a super bold flavor. Instead, this cheese is more about texture. It has a rich creaminess that provides a soft, luxurious counterpart to crumbly chocolate chip cookies, with enough fattiness to stand up to even the most buttery recipes. And considering the fact that the flavor is relatively neutral, it pairs well with the sweetness of a good chocolate chip cookie.
Of course, you don't have to construct your chocolate chip cookies and American cheese like an actual grilled cheese sandwich. If you just want one cookie, simply drape a slice of American cheese over a cookie that's just come out of the oven (or that you've warmed up in the microwave). It'll start to melt, creating that creamy, just barely salty layer of cheese that dresses up your cookie in a whole new way.
2. Make an Altoona-style pizza
If you're a pizza purist, then there's a good chance that you will consider an Altoona-style pizza to be an absolute sin against humanity. But for those who have a bit more grace in their hearts for pizza slices of all shapes, sizes, and cheese toppings, then this Pennsylvania classic may just be worth checking out. It starts out with a rectangular crust, which is essential to the slice's structure — it's much easier to handle if you're not trying to juggle an overtly cheesy triangle. It's then dressed with tomato sauce, a layer of salami, green bell pepper, and the best part of all: a slice of American cheese that gets just melted enough to form a layer of yellow creaminess over the entirety of the pizza.
That creamy American cheese is actually a nice addition since it has such a neutral flavor. It really allows the other ingredients, like the salami and the seemingly random green bell pepper, to shine. At the same time, you still get the richness you'd expect from a super cheesy pizza. Don't expect Altoona-style pizza to replace a classic slice of cheese or pepperoni, but if you're interested in expanding your pizza horizons, this is a great way to do it.
3. Try stuffed-crust pizza with American cheese as the filling
Making pizza at home is one of the best ways to save money (and save yourself from the plight of an expensive, underperforming frozen pizza). Sure, it takes some effort — especially if you make the pizza dough from scratch — but it's a task that pays dividends in deliciousness. And since you're going through all the trouble to make your own pizza anyway, why not get creative with it? Making a stuffed crust pizza is easier than it may seem, but instead of stuffing it with mozzarella or another classic type of pizza cheese, consider adding American cheese to the stuffing instead. It yields a creamy, melted texture that can make an average slice of pizza that much more decadent.
You could make your American cheese-stuffed pizza with classic pizza ingredients, like pepperoni, black olives, and sliced onions, of course, or you could switch it up to highlight a whole different set of flavors. We think this kind of stuffed crust pizza could work really well on a cheeseburger pizza, complete with ground beef, pickles, and even ketchup and mustard. Experiment with different flavors to see what you like best.
4. Use it to make a creative no-bake cheesecake
Most no-bake cheesecake recipes you'll find call for cream cheese, which helps give the cake its requisite creamy consistency. But who said you had to stop at cream cheese? Swapping it for different types of cheese can yield a different — and maybe even more delicious — flavor profile. That's why you may want to consider using American cheese in your next no-bake cheesecake recipe. It'll add a salty, slightly savory note to the dessert to give it more complexity (and that'll undoubtedly be a point of conversation if you happen to bring it to an event).
You'll simply melt some American cheese into a milk and cornstarch mixture, along with sugar and any other possible ingredients you want to include. One of the best parts of using American cheese is the fact that it provides such a neutral flavor base. That means you can mix other ingredients into the recipe or top it with chocolate, fruit, or whatever other ingredients come to mind. Whether you have some leftover American cheese you're trying to find a way to use or you're just interested in experimenting in the kitchen, this can be a fun dessert project to try.
5. Top a slice of apple pie with American cheese for an interesting flavor combo
For the uninitiated, cheddar cheese on apple pie sounds like an abomination. Why, exactly, would one ever put a slice of cheese on a dessert that already has so much going for it? But if you've tried this unusual combo before, you know that it just works. The sharp flavor of the cheddar pairs exceptionally well with the sweetness of the pie, and it adds another layer of creamy richness to the dessert. But why stop with cheddar cheese?
Although the combination of apple pie and American cheese may not be quite as common as the classic cheddar version, we think this cheese and pie pairing also works exceptionally well. If you don't tend to enjoy the intense flavor of cheddar, you'll likely prefer this milder version instead. American cheese has a neutral, inoffensive flavor with a slight saltiness that complements sweet apple pie without completely overpowering it. You'll mostly still pick up on the tasting notes of the pie itself, with an extra layer of creaminess that makes the dessert that much more decadent. Give it a try for yourself before writing it off as a combo that's just too strange to compute.
6. Make cheese-wrapped pickle spears
Pickle lovers, it's your time to shine. Why eat a plain old boring pickle straight out of the fridge when you could have one that's enrobed in a crispy layer of cheese? That's just what you'll get when you make cheese-wrapped pickle spears. While most recipes for this unique dish call for cheddar, American cheese will work just fine.
To make this super savory, salty treat, start with a hot pan, then put your slice of American cheese onto said pan. Once it starts to get slightly melted, place your pickle on top of the cheese and flip part of the slice over the pickle. Flip the whole thing to ensure that both sides are evenly cooked until golden brown and crispy, and you'll have a legendary snack to enjoy.
You don't have to let the cheese crisp up, either. If you prefer, you can take advantage of the characteristics of American cheese and yield a creamier, more melted version of this snack that's just as delicious as the original. Of course, you can try it with different types of cheese — just make sure you definitely try the American version for a particularly velvety, rich experience.
7. Make a cheese sauce with it to pour over popcorn
Popcorn is perhaps one of the most versatile snacks ever. Because it doesn't have a super strong flavor all by itself, you can add a variety of different ingredients to your bowl of popcorn to create both classic and unexpected flavors. While you've probably had plenty of buttered popcorn in your lifetime, you may not have had much cheesy popcorn. Well, we're here to change that for you by suggesting that you make an American cheese sauce to drizzle all over your bowl of popcorn, taking movie nights to new heights of deliciousness.
All you have to do is melt some American cheese with some butter in a pan, making sure to stir it well so the cheese and butter become well incorporated. After all, you don't want to end up with clumps of separated cheese. Once you have the buttery, cheesy sauce of your dreams, add as much of it as you want to your popcorn. You can drizzle a small amount of it over the snack, or you can really load up on the sauce if you're truly fiending for cheese. Then, add other seasonings like salt, garlic powder, or even some smoked paprika to finish it all off. You may never want to go back to plain buttered popcorn again.
8. Add it to your instant ramen for a creamier consistency
Instant ramen is one of those cheap, easy meals you resort to when you're trying to make your money stretch for the month, but it can get old quickly. To really make your instant ramen taste as good as it can, you'll want to include other delicious ingredients to up the flavor ante and create some more textural variety in your bowl. One such ingredient (that also happens to be quite cost-effective) is American cheese. Adding a slice or two to your instant ramen can automatically make it creamier and richer with very little effort on your part.
This isn't an unheard-of combination. In fact, both ramen noodles and American cheese play starring roles in Korean budae jjigae. However, you don't have to add a ton of other ingredients to make this combo work. Instant ramen, cheese, and perhaps a sprinkling of red chili flakes for extra heat and flavor are about all you need to really make an average bowl of instant ramen into something special.
9. Layer it onto a serving of spaghetti as a replacement for Parmesan
Parmesan lovers will absolutely hate this idea of swapping out Parmesan for American cheese, but you get to choose your own pasta fate. Of course, a classic plate of spaghetti usually calls for a generous serving of grated Parmesan, which helps add a salty, umami note to the dish that pairs well with the bold acidity of the tomato-based sauce. But Parmesan isn't the only cheese you should consider when you're making a bowl of spaghetti. Another option? American cheese.
We know, we know. It's far from classic, and the Italians might just come for us. But this combo really can work. Think about it: Parmesan cheese isn't very creamy, and American cheese is, giving your spaghetti more of a melted, saucy situation. And since the flavor of American cheese is so neutral, it shouldn't clash with any of the other ingredients. Plus, sometimes, you just don't have any Parmesan on hand, but that doesn't mean you have to skip the cheese entirely. Before you write us off completely, give it a try for yourself — you may just be surprised at how tasty it can be.
10. Use American cheese to make a less-conventional shepherd's pie
Shepherd's pie is a potato-based casserole that makes for a filling meal that's particularly tasty when the weather is cold and dreary. And most shepherd's pie recipes you'll find out there call for cheese. Some recipes suggest using cheddar, while others call for Parmesan. There are a few, though, that suggest using American cheese. Although it may not be an absolute standard, we think this cheese works well if you want a more melted, saucier cheese situation.
It's simple to add American cheese to your shepherd's pie. Simply make the beef mixture and layer it into the bottom of your baking dish. Then, add the American cheese. You'll want to use several slices, overlapping where necessary, to make sure that the layer of beef is completely covered. Mashed potatoes go on the top of that cheese. Once it comes out of the oven, you'll have a lovely, cheesy casserole with a bottom layer of beef and cheese that's sort of melted together in the most delicious way.