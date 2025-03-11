Nimbu Pani: The Sweet And Salty Indian Limeade That's Made For Warm Days

When Tasting Table's senior lead recipe editor Ryan McPhee recently traveled to India to visit family, he had a mental list of dishes he wanted to ask his grandmother to prepare. Crossing oceans for grandma's cooking wasn't the sole reason for the trip, but it was definitely one of them. He returned to New York with copious notes on how to make all sorts of Gujarati delicacies, but it was a humble glass of nimbu pani, a beverage akin to lemon or limeade, that he finds himself making with increasing frequency — especially as temperatures rise.

Nimbu pani goes by many names in India and across South Asia; you might hear it called limbu sharbat or shikanji. Whatever the name, the drink is a welcome treat under an unforgiving sun. While lemonade and limeade are a refreshing blend of sweet and tart, nimbu pani throws some additional flavors into the mix. A bit of salt provides electrolytes lost through sweating, and a particular variety of salt common in India adds a whole lot more than mere salinity. This version is the best of both worlds, offering something that is both sweet and salty (a combo known as khatta meetha).

Whether you're looking for a drink to beat the heat or a fresh alternative to a post-workout Gatorade, nimbu pani is here for you. Better yet, you barely need a recipe for it.