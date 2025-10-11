15 Apple Varieties That Are Perfect For Snacking
The not-so-humble apple is one of the world's most varied fruits, with more than 7,500 known varieties worldwide. Around 2,500 of these grow in the United States, and 100 are grown commercially — a far cry from the few banana options that you'll find available in stores.
Apples are an incredibly versatile fruit, starring as a key ingredient in juice, cider, baked dishes, and applesauce. And while it shines in so many recipes, it's also a great snack straight off the tree.
With so many options to consider, picking the right apple means selecting a variety that suits a particular use rather than looking for a one-size-fits-all fruit. For snacking, you'll want a firm yet juicy choice with plenty of flavor and a balance of sweetness and acidity. Bonus points if the apple has thin skin for easy munching. From popular apple varieties you'll find in any supermarket to lesser known options worth seeking out, here are some of our favorite apples for a quick snack.
Honeycrisp
If you've ever sunk your teeth into a ripe Honeycrisp apple, you'll know why this variety tops our list. Just as the name suggests, it has a crisp texture and bursts with juice as you bite into it. This cultivar offers plenty of sweetness, but there's enough acidity to give it a fresh flavor rather than a cloying one. The bad news is that Honeycrisp apples are becoming more expensive. Still, if you can find a firm one at a good price, you will be well rewarded.
Fuji
Fuji apples sit on the sweeter side. With a flavor often compared to fresh apple juice, this fruit's texture is what pushes it over the edge as a great apple for eating as-is. It has a crispness and almost snaps as you bite it. Fujis also have the benefit of a longer shelf life than many other apples, so you can keep them on hand for impromptu snacking.
Gala
If you have kids that are somewhat reluctant apple eaters, try offering them a Gala. This mottled variety is known for its thin skin, which makes it easier to eat without peeling. The flesh is sweet and aromatic rather than overly tart, and its notes of vanilla and pear combine for a crowd-pleasing flavor. Gala apples will be different colors at different times during harvest season, which runs from late August to October. They start as yellow-orange before progressing to a deeper red.
Pink Lady
Snacking on apples doesn't just have to mean eating them as-is. This fruit also makes a great sweet snack to include on your charcuterie board. Pink Lady apples (also known as Cripps Pink) are ideal in this case, as they are slow to brown after slicing. Their slightly tart taste and firm texture make them a good pairing with cheese or base for these apple nachos with date caramel.
Jazz
Voted the United Kingdom's "Tastiest Apple" a whopping eight times, the Jazz is hard to overlook when it comes to choosing a snack. This hybrid was originally created in New Zealand and is known for its sweet flesh with a distinct pear flavor. It has a firmness that makes it better for slicing than biting into directly, but it still has the juiciness needed for a good snacking apple. The Jazz is delicious on its own but would also pair well with gouda or cheddar cheese.
Rockit
Once you see a Rockit apple in person, you'll understand why it's so good as a snack. This relatively new variety (launched in 2010) is only as big as a golf ball. Marketed as the world's first miniature apple, it's perfect for kids or as an addition to your packed lunch. Rockits have crisp, juicy, and tart flesh that has been compared to Honeycrisp.
Cosmic Crisp
As Honeycrisp apples become more expensive (and according to some, less tasty than you might be used to), Cosmic Crisps stand out as one of the best alternatives. Introduced in 2019, this new variety of apple is named for the galaxy-like spots on its skin. A hybrid of the Honeycrisp and Enterprise, Cosmic Crisp offers the best of both varieties: crisp texture, balanced flavor, slow browning, and a good shelf life.
Red Delicious
The once ubiquitous Red Delicious has fallen out of favor in recent years, but don't let that put you off of this classic. Modern iterations of the cultivar have been bred to favor color and storage at the expense of taste and texture, resulting in a now-ironic name. However, if you have access to a local orchard growing heirloom varieties, you can experience the Red Delicious as it was intended: crunchy and juicy, with a classic apple flavor.
Golden Delicious
Golden Delicious might not have the snappy crunch of other apples, but its honey sweetness and thin skin make it an excellent choice if you want a more mellow treat. The subtle flavor makes the fruit ideal for pairing with stronger tastes, like gruyere cheese or a sprinkle of cinnamon. Golden Delicious apples aren't as readily available as they once were, so make the most of them while you can.
Empire
The Empire's compact size and sweet taste have made it a traditional choice for school lunchboxes (helped by the fact it's resistant to bruising). Although it's been around since the 1940s, the Empire has retained its popularity as one of the top 10 apples in the U.S. Its pale flesh is slow to brown, making it an excellent choice for snack plates and recipes like this trick-or-treat apple dip.
Zestar!
With a name like Zestar!, this apple raises your expectations for a fresh and zesty taste — and that's exactly what it delivers. This variety has a refreshing, sweet, and tart bite. It also ripens earlier than other apples, offering a good flavor from the beginning of the harvest. The Zestar! is one of the new breeds of designer apples with memorable trademarked names that help them stand out among the many varieties on offer. The official name for Zestar! is Minnewashta, so if you see that label on an apple, know that it's the same thing as a Zestar!
Macoun
The Macoun isn't a particularly well-known apple, nor does it have a catchy name. However, it's still worth grabbing for an afternoon snack. This apple has smooth flesh and a taste often compared to strawberries and spices. With an aromatic, floral sweetness and juicy crispness, it impresses with both taste and texture. The Macoun would be the perfect pick for trying out this salt and pepper hack to bring out the complex flavor profile.
Braeburn
Braeburns are usually considered among the best apples for making pies, thanks to their complex flavor with notes of warm spices. This dessert-like taste makes it a great snacking apple, too (especially when served chilled). The Braeburn is perfectly balanced: crisp but not tough and neither too tart nor too sweet.
SweeTango
The SweeTango is another recently created apple that has been given a designer name to sell its qualities: sweetness and tanginess. Officially known as Minneiska, it's a hybrid of the almost equally modern Honeycrisp and Zestar! varieties. The SweeTango has a pronounced crunch and a sweet, tart taste with notes of spice, honey, and brown sugar. If you want to play around with contrasting flavors, try wrapping SweeTango pieces in slices of prosciutto or jamón.
EverCrisp
Honeycrisp's incredible popularity has inspired the development of numerous hybrids, each seeking to eradicate any downsides of the original cultivar. EverCrisp combines the crunch and sweetness of the Honeycrisp with the long shelf life of the Fuji for a great snacking apple that retains its crispness even after two weeks on the counter. Fans of the EverCrisp claim its flavor is even better than the Honeycrisp, with notes of peach and citrus that blend with the fruit's floral aroma.