15 Apple Varieties That Are Perfect For Snacking

The not-so-humble apple is one of the world's most varied fruits, with more than 7,500 known varieties worldwide. Around 2,500 of these grow in the United States, and 100 are grown commercially — a far cry from the few banana options that you'll find available in stores.

Apples are an incredibly versatile fruit, starring as a key ingredient in juice, cider, baked dishes, and applesauce. And while it shines in so many recipes, it's also a great snack straight off the tree.

With so many options to consider, picking the right apple means selecting a variety that suits a particular use rather than looking for a one-size-fits-all fruit. For snacking, you'll want a firm yet juicy choice with plenty of flavor and a balance of sweetness and acidity. Bonus points if the apple has thin skin for easy munching. From popular apple varieties you'll find in any supermarket to lesser known options worth seeking out, here are some of our favorite apples for a quick snack.