9 Absolute Best Apple Varieties For Pie

Nothing makes a kitchen smell more like fall than an apple pie in the oven. Folks may be divided on what constitutes the best apple pie — some like their pies soft, while others prefer them crisp — but it's hard not to fall in love with any combination of cinnamon, nutmeg, apples, and pastry crust. There are a few things you should keep in mind when making apple pie, but the biggest decision remains which apple varieties to include. Do you want your pie to be sweet or tart? Al dente and chewy or creamy and soft?

If you are buying apples directly from a farmer, you should ask for recommendations. If you are shopping from the grocery store, however, you'll need to research in advance. Growing up in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, my family and I would pick our own apples every fall and use them to make apple butter, applesauce, and, of course, apple pie. I have continued to bake them into adulthood for my job, as well as in my home kitchen.

In this article, we'll go through some of the most popular apple varieties available in the United States, providing notes on flavor, texture, growing regions, seasonality, and storage. As a rule of thumb, you can combine up to three varieties in a single baked good, to ensure the pie is well-rounded and has a wide range of flavors and textures. At the end of the day, though, so much of what makes a great apple pie is up to personal preference, so feel free to experiment — you can never have too much pie!