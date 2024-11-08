The Special Apple Variety In Trader Joe's Mini Apple Pies

Unless you're from the Pacific Northwest, an area responsible for producing nearly three-quarters of the nation's crop of apples, you probably haven't spent too much time thinking about varietal differences. But with around 7,500 apple varieties across the globe, it would take you over two decades to sample each one if you followed the apple-a-day adage. Luckily, when it comes time to finding the perfect apple-pie apple, you don't need to dedicate the next 20 years of your life to the search, Trader Joe's already did the hard work for you.

Advertisement

According to the Thanksgiving Edition of Trader Joe's Fearless Flyer, the grocery store uses "exceptionally juicy" Northern Spy apples in their Teeny Tiny Apple Pies. Picked in late October to early November, Northern Spy apples are a good choice for pies due to their texture, flavor, and size. Trader Joe's popular Teeny Tiny Apple Pies come four to a pack, perfect for single-serve sizing, and immediately tick the cute box. According to reviews on the Trader Joe's Reddit thread, these are dangerously delicious, especially when warmed up and served with vanilla ice cream. If your curiosity is piqued, pick some up for $4.99 a package next time you do your Trader Joe's snack run. Just make sure to go before Thanksgiving Day, as the store will be closed.

Advertisement