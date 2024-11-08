The Special Apple Variety In Trader Joe's Mini Apple Pies
Unless you're from the Pacific Northwest, an area responsible for producing nearly three-quarters of the nation's crop of apples, you probably haven't spent too much time thinking about varietal differences. But with around 7,500 apple varieties across the globe, it would take you over two decades to sample each one if you followed the apple-a-day adage. Luckily, when it comes time to finding the perfect apple-pie apple, you don't need to dedicate the next 20 years of your life to the search, Trader Joe's already did the hard work for you.
According to the Thanksgiving Edition of Trader Joe's Fearless Flyer, the grocery store uses "exceptionally juicy" Northern Spy apples in their Teeny Tiny Apple Pies. Picked in late October to early November, Northern Spy apples are a good choice for pies due to their texture, flavor, and size. Trader Joe's popular Teeny Tiny Apple Pies come four to a pack, perfect for single-serve sizing, and immediately tick the cute box. According to reviews on the Trader Joe's Reddit thread, these are dangerously delicious, especially when warmed up and served with vanilla ice cream. If your curiosity is piqued, pick some up for $4.99 a package next time you do your Trader Joe's snack run. Just make sure to go before Thanksgiving Day, as the store will be closed.
What makes Northern Spy apples special?
Surprisingly, Northern Spy apples are in the small percentage of apple crops that don't come from Washington, the country's top-producing apple state. Northern Spies come from the other North, on the East Coast, originally developed in New York. True to its spy name, no one really knows the real origin story of how this variety earned its mysterious title.
Like with all apple varieties, Northern Spy were cultivated to highlight their natural strengths. Tart yet sweet, these apples are considered wonderful baking apples. In fact, they are so popular for pies that some people refer to them as Northern Pie apples. As well as providing a good fluffy texture, they also contribute a complimentary tart kick to flavor combinations featuring vanilla and wintery baking spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. As if that wasn't enough to win over the most scrupulous of pie bakers, these apples also benefit from a long shelf life when kept in professional cold storage. Considering their flavor, texture, and winter tolerance it is no surprise that they won out against the thousands of varieties when it came time to pick the perfect filling for Trader Joe's adorable Teeny Tiny Apple Pies.
