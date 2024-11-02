Is Trader Joe's Open On Thanksgiving Day 2024?

For Trader Joe's fans, stopping by to see if the store is open on Thanksgiving Day is very tempting. The fall and holiday seasons are always an exciting time of the year at Trader Joe's, filled with the store's signature treats. You never know when you might need to fill out your dessert lineup with some pumpkin cookies or fend off hungry, over-eager relatives with some Trader Joe's wine and dip. Many of us will prepare days before, but what happens if you need to make a TJs run the day of?

Unfortunately for last-minute shoppers, Trader Joe's is closed on Thanksgiving Day in 2024. We spoke with several stores in different regions of the country that confirmed they are closed on Thanksgiving Day this year and noted it was a company-wide policy. In fact, it is one of only three days Trader Joe's is closed each year, along with Christmas Day and New Year's Day. This is also in line with what Trader Joe's did on previous Thanksgiving holidays.

That holiday closing won't affect the day before, however, as each store said it was open for normal hours on that Wednesday. So, some late Thanksgiving Eve shopping sprees could be in the cards, but it's best to check with your local stores for non-holiday hours just in case.

