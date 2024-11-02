Is Trader Joe's Open On Thanksgiving Day 2024?
For Trader Joe's fans, stopping by to see if the store is open on Thanksgiving Day is very tempting. The fall and holiday seasons are always an exciting time of the year at Trader Joe's, filled with the store's signature treats. You never know when you might need to fill out your dessert lineup with some pumpkin cookies or fend off hungry, over-eager relatives with some Trader Joe's wine and dip. Many of us will prepare days before, but what happens if you need to make a TJs run the day of?
Unfortunately for last-minute shoppers, Trader Joe's is closed on Thanksgiving Day in 2024. We spoke with several stores in different regions of the country that confirmed they are closed on Thanksgiving Day this year and noted it was a company-wide policy. In fact, it is one of only three days Trader Joe's is closed each year, along with Christmas Day and New Year's Day. This is also in line with what Trader Joe's did on previous Thanksgiving holidays.
That holiday closing won't affect the day before, however, as each store said it was open for normal hours on that Wednesday. So, some late Thanksgiving Eve shopping sprees could be in the cards, but it's best to check with your local stores for non-holiday hours just in case.
Trader Joe's is closed on Thanksgiving, so grab what you need early
It's a good thing that Trader Joe's employees get the holiday off to spend with family. But it also means you'll need to be more strategic about your shopping because Trader Joe's has tons of Thanksgiving items in high demand. As far as one-stop shops go for the holiday, you can find almost everything you need for Thanksgiving there. The store has been selling whole turkeys for several years, with multiple varieties including pre-brined and organic, while it also has precooked half turkey breasts for smaller, more chill dinners.
And of course, in addition to basics like turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and premade gravy, you can grab some of the most interesting seasonal snacks out there — especially ones that are sweet in nature. This year's Thanksgiving lineup at Trader Joe's features pumpkin blondie brownies, salted maple ice cream, pumpkin cheesecake croissants, and even a tart take on a Trader Joe's favorite with cranberry chèvre goat cheese. In fact, Thanksgiving is a great holiday to think outside the box a little bit. You don't want to deny people the classics, but injecting something new into the meal, like more vegetarian Thanksgiving recipes, can bring a little more fun to what can be a one-note meat and carb fest. Just make sure you're not waiting until Thanksgiving Day itself to browse Trader Joe's for inspiration.