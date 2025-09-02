What Happened To The Supply Of Golden Delicious Apples?

"Out with the old in with the new" is an adage that can be applied to apple varieties too. If you find yourself wondering whatever happened to golden delicious apples, this is the answer in a nutshell but lets go a little deeper because there is more to it.

Thirty years ago, Golden Delicious apples were among the top three most popular apple varieties, along with Red Delicious and Gala apples. If you purchased apples at the grocery store, it was likely one of these three types. For good reason, too. Golden Delicious apples are among the best for baking, and they're also great for eating, with a soft flesh and sweet, honey-like flavor.

Fast-forward. IN 2024, USApple predicts the top three most popular apple varieties for 2024-2025 season. Gala, Red Delicious, and Granny Smith. Where is Golden Delicious on this list? Those sweet golden apples are buried under Fuji and Honeycrisp. You may even find Pink Lady or Rome apples before scoring a Golden Delicious at the grocery store these days.

A large part of that is due to supply and demand. With all the apple varieties out there, stores will stock what sells, and if people are buying Red Delicious and Gala, that's what they'll put in the store.