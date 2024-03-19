Sprinkle Apple Slices With Salt And Pepper For A Surprisingly Flavorful Snack

Salt and pepper are the unexpected pair to coax out apple's hidden flavors. With just three ingredients, you have everything you need to appease your palate with new aromas. It's like exploring an untapped domain of flavor combinations — you don't know what to expect. Yet one thing we know for sure: However much you like an apple, you'll like it 10 times better with salt and pepper.

Salt has a way of brightening the natural flavor of food, be it meat, confectionery, pastries, or, in this case, fruit. It may seem counterintuitive, but salt helps to emphasize the apple's sweetness. Once you slice your apple and add salt to it, you can taste the slight pickle effect that takes place. Overall, it erodes the apple's tartness to a sweet and salty balance of flavors.

Pepper, on the other hand, adds a subtle heat. For this reason, you'll want to sprinkle very little pepper onto your apple slices — just enough to taste the seasoning. Pepper further balances the overall flavor profile by removing salted apple slices from sweet and salty and pushing them toward spicy. But spicy is probably the last hint you'll pick up on. Instead, you'll get a delicate kick of zest that adds a lovely crisp feel to your palate.