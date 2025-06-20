Is Prosciutto The Same Thing As Jamón?

If you aren't familiar with just how many different types of ham there are out in the world, prosciutto and jamón should be the two starting points on your exploration of just what people can do with a pig. Prepared from the rear legs of pigs that are cured or smoked, the common American conception of ham is mostly that sweet pink deli meat, and its similar variations like Black Forest. But some countries in Europe take their ham even more seriously. There are all kinds of regional variations that involve extended aging times, locally specific breeds of pigs, and strict diets that produce some of the most unique and flavorful meat on the planet. And of all those European products, jamón and prosciutto stand out as two of the most special.

Despite jamón just being Spanish for "ham," it's not quite the catch-all term that the word is in English. Instead it refers to a specific style of aged ham that comes in a few varieties, with jamón serrano and jamón Ibérico being the best known. While similar to the Italian prosciutto it is certainly not the same thing, or even inclusive of it. They are both types of ham, but the specific local ingredients used to make them are different, as is the aging process, giving each a distinct flavor and texture. That's what makes jamón and prosciutto such a great introduction to what makes a specific type of ham special.