Trick-Or-Treat Apple Dip Recipe
When the weather starts to turn and the days get shorter, it's time to start thinking about fall recipes and the fun occasions coming up. Fall is the season filled with gatherings, parties, and holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving. Making fall dips can add a festive touch to your table or party spread and usually are a cinch to throw together.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for trick-or-treat apple dip and says, "This dip is fun to serve while the kids are trick or treating, or when they have friends come over for some Halloween fun or even put to out for dessert after a fall dinner. Adding some fresh produce to a candy-fueled night is a good thing in my eyes!"
Keep reading to learn how to doll up your Halloween spread with this delicious apple dip. You can slice the apples or chop them and put them on Halloween skewers for a more festive look.
Gather the ingredients for trick-or-treat apple dip
To make this recipe, you only need 6 ingredients. The base of the dip is cream cheese, so pick up some of that. "The whipped varieties will blend a little quicker but either type is fine. If you want to make this dip dairy-free, choose dairy-free cream cheese," Hahn shares. Then grab some coconut or brown sugar, vanilla extract, apple pie spice, and toffee bits. "If you prefer to make your own apple pie spice, just use a pinch of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, cardamom, and ginger," Hahn explains. Then for dipping you'll need some apples. Hahn tells us Honeycrisp, Granny Smith, Gala, or Fuji all work well.
Step 1: Combine the first 4 ingredients
Add the cream cheese, sugar, vanilla, and apple pie spice to a bowl.
Step 2: Blend the ingredients
Blend everything with a hand mixer.
Step 3: Add the toffee bits
Put the dip in a serving bowl and top with toffee bits.
Step 4: Prepare the apples
Chop the apples into chunks and place on skewers. Or, slice the apples if you're not using skewers.
Step 5: Serve the dip
Serve the apples and dip by itself, or with other festive treats.
Can I make this apple dip in advance?
When you're planning a party or event of some type, it's always nice to choose some recipes that can be made ahead, and this is one of those recipes. Simply combine the cream cheese, sugar, vanilla, and apple pie spice in a bowl and blend it with your hand mixer, then put it in an airtight container and keep it in the fridge. "You'll want to give it a good stir before putting it into a serving bowl so hold off on adding the toffee bits until you're ready to serve. Since the apples will discolor, you'll also save slicing or chopping those until just ready to serve," Hahn shares.
If you have leftover dip, it will easily keep for 3 to 5 days if you keep it in the fridge in a sealed container. You can always add more toffee bits to the top when you pull it out to serve.
What are serving suggestions for apple dip?
When serving the dip for Halloween, adding some colorful trick-or-treat candy to the tray adds a festive flair. Candy corn, M&M's, and chocolates are all good options.
Even though this dip is designed for apples, there are many other dipping vehicles that will pair well with it and many other occasions to serve this at. Try it with other fruits like bananas, strawberries, or pineapple. "Sometimes, I will make fruit kabobs with a variety of fruit for a fun, festive presentation. You can do this for Halloween or for any occasion. It's a fun addition to a baby shower, birthday party, a playdate, or a block party," Hahn shares.
Aside from pairing the dip with fruit, graham crackers, vanilla wafers, or biscotti are also a delicious pairing option. The smooth and creamy dip eaten with a sweet and crunchy cracker or cookie offers a very satisfying combination of textures.
- 8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
- ¼ cup coconut sugar (or brown sugar)
- 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla
- ½ teaspoon apple pie spice
- ¼ cup toffee bits
- 3 apples
|Calories per Serving
|255
|Total Fat
|15.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.5 g
|Cholesterol
|46.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|27.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.2 g
|Total Sugars
|23.8 g
|Sodium
|133.9 mg
|Protein
|2.7 g