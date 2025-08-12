Your Favorite Apple Is Getting Even More Expensive. Here's The Rising Star Taking Its Place

Honeycrisp apples are one of the most popular apple varieties in the United States. Literally both honey-sweet and refreshingly crisp as well as offering a balance of tartness, they combine the best properties of other types of apples into one covetable fruit. Unfortunately, honeycrisp supply is down and prices are up. What's a honeycrisp fan to do? Discover the very similar appeal of cosmic crisp apples, of course.

When you learn about the different popular varieties of apples, you quickly understand why you and everyone you know has been gravitating toward the honeycrisp basket in the produce aisle or at the farmer's market. Honeycrisp apples are, surprisingly, a modern creation, intentionally crossbred and cultivated at the University of Michigan, fine-tuned for decades, and released to the public in 1991. Over time, consumers began trying and loving honeycrisps, and the variety became an American favorite in the 21st century.

How do you replace an apple variety specifically developed to boast a delicious flavor profile and texture? With another one just as painstakingly perfected. Cosmic crisp apples sound like a starry, space-age version of the honeycrisp, and they are indeed a contemporary update. They're the creation of Washington State University and only debuted in 2019. They're cross-bred between honeycrisp and enterprise apples, and contain satisfying sweetness pleasantly balanced by bright acidity as well as a nice, crisp bite. With more supply and subsequently lower prices, cosmic crisp are an ideal substitute if you're missing your honeycrisps.