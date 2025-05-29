Fuji Vs Gala: Which Is The Sweeter Apple Variety?

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, what's the sweetest apple of them all? Fuji and Gala are both among the most popular types of apples; with their shiny red color and a distinctly sweet taste, they're great examples of the peak apple experience. Fuji, however, is the sweeter of the two and also holds the title for the sweetest apple variety of all. Named for Fujisaki, the Japanese town they originate from, Fuji apples are a massively popular variety in the United States and worldwide.

They were developed as a cross between two American apple varieties and first hit the markets in the early 1960s, but only came to the United States two decades later. Fuji apples are in season during the late fall and tend to grow pretty big. Gala apples, on the other hand, come from New Zealand and were reportedly the favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth II. They are smaller than the Fuji variety, seasonal in late summer and early fall, and were even pronounced as America's favorite apple in 2018.