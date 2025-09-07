This Is Why So Many New Apple Varieties Have Trademarked Names

Ever wonder why grocery store apples now have names like Cosmic Crisp, Ruby Frost, or SnapDragon instead of simply Red Delicious or Gala? You're not imagining it — there's been a big shift in the apple world, and it's not just about taste.

Over the past couple of decades, apple breeders and growers have moved away from common varieties in favor of trademarked apples. Why? Because creating a new apple isn't quick — or cheap. It takes a lot of money and years of research, testing, and growing. Trademarking the name helps protect that investment. It gives breeders and universities control over quality, pricing, and even which orchards are licensed to grow it. It's like a copyright — but for fruit.

Older apples like Granny Smith and Fuji are in the public domain, meaning they aren't part of a 'club' — anyone can grow and sell them without special licensing. But newer varieties are protected, and the trademarked name is a key part of that. There's also psychology at play: research shows shoppers are more likely to try unfamiliar apples if they have a fun, catchy name. So the trademark trend isn't only a legal move — it's a marketing strategy designed to tempt you into taking that first bite.