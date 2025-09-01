Some Gen Xers look back on elementary and middle school lunch periods fondly. Perhaps they were a welcome respite from the boredom of classroom learning, a time to have fun with their friends, or a chance to trade lunch box treats. For others, it was a dreaded period of forced socialization (or isolation), or the moment they realized what horrors awaited them in their lunch bag. Whichever category you fell into, you probably have strong memories of opening your lunch box or brown paper bag at the cafeteria table and determining your mealtime destiny.

And let's talk about those lunch boxes for a second. Many of us had a beloved plastic or metal lunchbox featuring our favorite pop culture icons, from Strawberry Shortcake, Rainbow Brite, Smurfs, and the Care Bears to She-Ra, G.I. Joe, Transformers, and Star Wars characters. As for what was in the box, some Gen X kids got thoughtfully packed lunches of homemade PB&J sandwiches, Twinkies, fresh fruit, and a cute note from their mom or dad.

Others got Chaos Lunches, or an array of mismatched Tupperware containers holding whatever was leftover from dinner the night before. If you're a member of Gen X (born between 1965 and 1980), you may have radically different memories of your packed lunch (or school lunches through the years) than someone who was born even five years later or earlier than you. Take a look at these 12 packed school lunch items Gen X kids remember, and compare them to what was in your lunch box.