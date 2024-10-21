The All-American History Of Corn Nuts

Perhaps responsible for a lot of dental work, Corn Nuts has a been an all-American snack for almost 90 years. But before it was commercialized in 1936, its prototype, "parched corn," can be traced back to the first Thanksgiving in 1621 when it was introduced to the Pilgrims by the Wampanoag tribe. Parched corn was similar to popcorn, but the corn kernels were heated just to the point when their hulls crack, and provided sustenance when food was scarce.

By the 18th century corn was looked down upon as inferior to wheat, until Benjamin Franklin extolled its virtues by publishing corn recipes, including one for parched corn. In the 1840s, thousands of emigrants, seeking farm land, headed west on the Oregon Trail in wagon trains, and it's conjectured that parched corn was the original trail mix. Over the next four decades — from the Civil War to the Great Depression to the Dust Bowl – parched corn was sometimes the only food that starving people could get.

When Prohibition ended in 1933, local bars needed snacks to serve alongside cocktails. Olin Huntington, an entrepreneur from Oakland, California, adapted the parched corn recipe and named the salty tidbits Olin's Brown Jug Toasted Corn, calling back to the popular post-Civil War song, "Brown Jug." Huntington sold the corn snack to bars and taverns, whose owners provided them for free to patrons. But when California passed a law prohibiting free food at bars, Huntington called it quits.