18 Things Everyone Ate And Drank At Sleepovers In The '90s

If you're a child of the '90s, then you likely have fond memories of sleepovers with friends. These were simpler times without selfies and dances to post on social media. At the time, watching "Daria" on MTV or playing light as a feather, stiff as a board with your friends was as cutting-edge as it could get. You were worried about pop quizzes and crushes, not affording rent and long commutes to work.

So, please, take a load off and let's travel back in time to discover some of the most iconic drinks and snacks that we devoured in the 1990s at sleepovers. There are plenty more, of course, but these are among the most popular. Some still exist, while others are long discontinued — they're part of history books now. Come join us on this stroll down memory lane. You might just unearth a fun memory or two of sleepovers with your homies.