12 Foods And Drinks To Pair With Your Favorite '90s Movies
The 1990s gave us an incredible number of iconic movies that people today love to watch over and over again. Between the nostalgic feeling they give us, their social media-less vibes, and their great soundtracks — these movies truly never get old. After rewatching them multiple times, however, you may want to spice up your next viewings.
One of the most fun things to do when rewatching a classic is to pair foods or drinks that go with the film. Whether they are actually eaten by the characters in the film, referred to, or evoke the essence of the movie — food helps to bring you into the world of the film right there with the characters. Here at Tasting Table, we believe that food is a true sensory experience that can make any activity more memorable and enjoyable. Whether you're sailing away with "Titanic" or spending the day in quintessential New York City with "You've Got Mail," we've got just the food to pair with it.
The Parent Trap — Oreos and peanut butter
"The Parent Trap," which came out in 1998, was Lindsay Lohan's star debut. Lohan played two different characters in the movie, long-lost twins Hallie and Annie, who reconnect at summer camp. One twin grew up in a vineyard in California, while the other lived a posh lifestyle in London. From seemingly two different worlds, the girls absolutely hate each other when they meet at camp — still oblivious to the fact that they are twins.
One of the most iconic moments in the movie is when Hallie and Annie are forced to stay in a camp cabin by themselves for poor behavior. They finally bond when Hallie takes out a container of Oreos, and Annie sheepishly shares that at home, she eats them with peanut butter. Hallie immediately pulls out a jar of Skippy peanut butter, exclaiming that she does that as well. This is the first time in the film that the girls truly connect, and it leads them to realize that they are twins shortly thereafter.
Now, for your Oreos and peanut butter, any type of grocery store peanut butter will do. The key here is to use a smooth peanut butter because it juxtaposes with the crunchy texture of the Oreos. It may sound odd at first, but the chocolate, cream, and peanut butter flavors match together perfectly. It almost has the same flavor profile as a fluffernutter sandwich, if you swapped the bread out with some chocolate.
Titanic — lamb with mint sauce
"Titanic" arguably goes down in history as one of the best on-screen love stories of all time. This movie, starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, was the highest-grossing film in history during its release in 1997. The movie brings you along for the Titanic's ill-fated voyage, focusing on a love story between a first-class passenger, Rose, and a third-class passenger, Jack. Even though their worlds are incredibly different, they both are drawn together through a deep love.
Rose is engaged to a man named Cal, who is seemingly very controlling. In one scene, we get to see the first-class passengers dining for lunch, and Cal orders lamb "with a little bit of mint saucing." He orders for Rose, making it clear that he's in charge. The character of Molly Brown (played by Kathy Bates) says, "You gonna cut her meat for her, too there, Cal?" This is the beginning of Rose's realization that she is in chains with Cal and must be free with Jack.
Now, Titanic is a movie that is over three hours long. You will most likely want to enjoy a full meal while watching it, so why not live the first-class life and have your own lamb with mint sauce? This meal matches the elegance of the first-class Titanic passengers and will put you right onboard with the characters — while you are safe on land, no icebergs in sight!
You've Got Mail — hot dogs
"You've Got Mail" is one of the most famous romantic comedies of not only the '90s but of all time. This movie takes place in New York City during a time when there was no social media or smartphones. Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks play the characters Kathleen and Joe, who meet over AOL chat. They also end up meeting in real life, not knowing that they are the people that they've been talking to online.
In addition to the charming interactions between Joe and Kathleen, the movie also makes the viewers fall absolutely in love with a romanticized New York City. In one scene, Joe and Kathleen meet up at Gray's Papaya, which is a famous hot dog shop in the city. They chomp on their hot dogs as the audience watches the characters slowly fall for each other in real life.
Hot dogs are a New York City staple. Whether you get them from a hot dog stand on the street or from Gray's Papaya, they're going to taste absolutely amazing. The next time you watch "You've Got Mail," you must pair the film with some hot dogs. If you're in NYC yourself, we definitely recommend grabbing one from a local shop. If you're not, oven-baked mini-weenies, Costco hotdogs, or whatever you have on hand will do. You'll be transported to the streets of NYC along with Kathleen and Joe with the perfect snack to get you through the ups and downs of this rom-com.
Forrest Gump — shrimp and grits
With the 1994 movie "Forrest Gump," Tom Hanks truly captured the hearts of many who saw it. It follows Forrest, a simple man who narrates the story of his life. He experiences many things, like falling in love as a child, joining the army, and starting his own shrimping company. Although Forrest comes across many people on his journey, one of the most meaningful is with his friend from the army, Bubba.
Bubba loves to talk about shrimp — because he knows everything there is to know about it. In one hilarious scene, he lists every single type of shrimp dish that there is, and Forrest patiently listens. These characters are so iconic that the restaurant Bubba Gump Shrimp Company is named after them. The restaurant sells many different shrimp dishes, and rightfully so. It would be a disservice to Bubba if it didn't.
When you're watching this movie at home, you're going to want a nice comfort meal that honors the Southern vibe of "Forrest Gump." We think the perfect dish for this is shrimp and grits. It's best if you follow an old-fashioned shrimp and grits recipe, that way you get the authentic flavoring that we're sure would impress Bubba. The dish is served warm, is incredibly hearty, and will provide you with a cozy comfort while you immerse yourself in Forrest's life story.
Matilda — chocolate cake
The 1996 movie "Matilda" is a magical, hilarious, and heartwarming movie that is great for all ages. Directed by Danny DeVito (who also plays Matilda's father in the film), this movie follows a young girl as she grows up in a neglectful household. She finds solace in learning and enjoys going to school very much — except for her horrifyingly dreadful principal, Miss Trunchbull.
In one of the film's iconic scenes, Miss Trunchbull calls the entire school to a mandatory assembly. In this assembly, she places a large chocolate cake in front of a boy named Bruce. Bruce apparently stole a slice of Ms. Trunchbull's cake, so to punish him, she forces him to eat the entire chocolate cake placed in front of him, with all of the school children watching. The cake is covered in thick chocolate icing and has a moist-looking chocolate center.
To make Bruce feel less alone in his cake-eating endeavors, it would only be right if you ate some chocolate cake while watching "Matilda." For an extremely decadent chocolate cake, we recommend this death by chocolate cake recipe. This recipe contains brown sugar, which is known to make chocolate cake extra moist. Now that you've made your extra-moist cake, don't be shy when slathering on the chocolate icing. You'll be right up there with Bruce in no time. The good news is you aren't forced to eat the entire cake — unless you want to. We're not judging!
Jurassic Park — green jello
There's truly nothing like pressing play on "Jurassic Park" and letting the sounds of John Williams' iconic score fill your living room. This movie made its debut in 1993. Since then, multiple Universal theme parks have had an entire Jurassic Park area that includes amazing rides and food options. Universal Orlando's Jurassic Park area even has some of the best food and drink options in all of Universal, so definitely check it out next time you visit.
In one scene in "Jurassic Park," two children are finally back in the comfort of safety after having a horrifying encounter with a T-rex. As they head inside to rest and eat, they think they are completely safe. The children indulge in many different plates of food. Lex is enjoying a cup of bright green Jell-O, and as she holds the spoon up, the Jell-O starts to shake. Her brother, Tim, stares at it with fear in his eyes — and they both realize that a dinosaur is approaching, causing the Jell-O to rumble.
Jell-O is the perfect pairing for a "Jurassic Park" viewing, and to stay perfectly on theme, you've got to make it green! You don't need to eat it completely plain. You can definitely spice it up with different ingredients that go well with Jell-O. It's a light enough dish that will keep you occupied while you live in constant fear of a dinosaur popping up around the corner!
Aladdin — grilled fish with bread
Many iconic Disney movies came out in the '90s, and one of the most food-centric ones is "Aladdin." This animated film follows the love story of Jasmine and Aladdin, with fun musical numbers along the way. It takes place in the fictional town of Agrabah, which is supposed to be located in the Middle East.
During the action-packed song "One Jump," Aladdin is running from the palace guards after he takes a loaf of bread from town. He hops from building to building and runs past many different stalls that are managed by the villagers. One villager is selling fresh fish, which likely means that Agrabah is located somewhere near the sea.
To pay homage to the Middle Eastern culture in Aladdin, the stolen bread, and the fresh fish — we think creating a flavorful fish plate is a great pairing with "Aladdin." This hot honey and pomegranate-glazed salmon recipe is a potential choice — it is Middle Eastern inspired, and contains some flavorful spices, chickpeas, pomegranate, and salmon. Pair it with some pita bread on the side, and you've got a meal that would make Aladdin go crazy!
Pulp Fiction — vanilla milkshake
"Pulp Fiction," a 1994 film that stars Uma Thurman (Mia) and John Travolta (Vincent), is a uniquely directed film. Instead of one linear plotline, there are three different overlapping stories. They are told in the form of smaller episodes, so you only get bits and pieces of each story at a time. Through lots of violence and interweaving timelines, many scenes take place in restaurants.
One of the more relaxed scenes in the movie is between Vincent and Mia when they are on a date at a restaurant. Mia orders a $5 vanilla milkshake, and Vincent makes comments about how expensive it is. Then, he tastes it and realizes that the milkshake is definitely worth $5. This milkshake is a very classic-looking diner milkshake, and it definitely makes you want to have one immediately.
If you want to pick up your favorite fast food milkshake, that will definitely be a great pairing with the movie. You could also make your own old-fashioned vanilla milkshake, which will be a lot more like what Mia is drinking in "Pulp Fiction." It's even better if you have a classic milkshake glass to serve it in, giving the full effect. You can slurp this delicious treat down as the heightened action of the movie keeps you pulled in until the very last second.
Mrs. Doubtfire — English tea and pastries
"Mrs. Doubtfire" is a comfort film to many. It stars Robin Williams (Daniel) and Sally Field (Miranda), who are newly divorced. As they try to navigate their new lives while also raising three children, Daniel creates an alternate persona named Mrs. Doubtfire — an older British woman. This persona was created for him to be able to work as his family's nanny and housekeeper, which will allow him to spend more time with his children — something that's not currently granted to him with the divorce settlement.
One of the most famous scenes of "Mrs. Doubtfire" is when Daniel gets a visit from his caseworker who is checking in on his progress (to see if he's fit to take care of his children). When she visits, he is dressed as Mrs. Doubtfire (bodysuit and all), and through a series of unfortunate events — attempts to make the caseworker a cup of tea while slamming his face into a vanilla frosting-covered cake to hide his appearance.
When watching this charmingly hilarious and heartwarming movie, we think that a proper cup of English tea paired with a pastry is the perfect snack. You'll get bonus points if the pastry is covered in a vanilla icing of sorts — just don't slam your face into it! For the tea, either an English breakfast or Earl Grey would be just the ticket.
Groundhog Day — big stack of pancakes
"Groundhog Day" is a 1993 film that stars Bill Murray. In the film, Murray plays a narcissistic TV meteorologist named Phil Connors. Connors suddenly starts to wake to the same repeated day — Groundhog Day. He keeps reliving the same day over and over, and he realizes that no matter what he does, he wakes up the next day and he has to relive it once again.
When Connors finally realizes that he really is living the same day on repeat, he takes advantage of the opportunity. One of the first things he does is order an insanely large amount of food at a diner. Among all of the donuts, eggs, and bacon, he dives into a large stack of pancakes. He doesn't care about overeating, his health, or any repercussions from his indulgent meal — because tomorrow, it'll be erased and he'll start over again!
To experience your own Groundhog Day, a big stack of pancakes is the perfect way to celebrate. Whether you love a classic Bisquick pancake or make your own completely from scratch, any type of pancake will do. It's about making a stack that'll fulfill all of your desires, completely satisfy you, and feel a bit indulgent. After all, it doesn't really count. Today never really happened when you're watching "Groundhog Day."
My Girl — potato salad and burgers
"My Girl" is a devastatingly sweet and nostalgic movie that was released in 1991. It features many famous actors who were still early in their careers — Jamie Lee Curtis, Macaulay Culkin, Anna Chlumsky, and Dan Aykroyd. It's a coming-of-age story that touched the hearts of many — and is the perfect movie to watch on a summer evening. It follows a young girl named Vada over the summer before she starts middle school.
On the Fourth of July, Vada's father (Aykroyd) cooks up burgers on the grill, while his new love interest, Shelly (Curtis), brings her famous potato salad. The scene is filled with a nostalgic summer feeling for a time when the smell of barbecue wafted through the air, the humid air made your hair frizzy, and you felt exhausted from a day in the sun.
When watching "My Girl," you're definitely going to want some comfort food to support you (we won't fully spoil the plot if you haven't seen it). We think that making Shelly's famous potato salad along with a burger is just the meal. You can make the potato salad however you'd like, but this creamy dill potato salad recipe may just be a great option to take a classic recipe up a notch.
Home Alone — personal pizza
"Home Alone," another Macaulay Culkin classic, was released in 1990. In this hilarious Christmas film, Kevin (played by Culkin) is having a difficult time with his family. He feels like they don't understand him and ultimately wishes they would disappear. His wish comes true when he wakes up to find an empty house to himself because his family accidentally left him at home when they took a trip to Paris.
In the beginning of the movie, Kevin gets upset because his family took all of the slices of the plain cheese pizza that they were all sharing. When Kevin is completely alone, he orders his own cheese pizza — just for himself. When the pizza arrives, Kevin happily says, "A lovely cheese pizza, just for me," with a silly grin on his face.
While watching "Home Alone," you deserve your very own pizza, too. We recommend making your own personal pizza pie. You don't have to have a plain cheese pizza, you can make whatever type of pizza that you'd want all to yourself, in true Kevin fashion. While you watch the action-packed and over-the-top scenes of the movie unfold, you'll have plenty of pizza to chew your way through the anticipation.