12 Foods And Drinks To Pair With Your Favorite '90s Movies

"The Parent Trap," which came out in 1998, was Lindsay Lohan's star debut. Lohan played two different characters in the movie, long-lost twins Hallie and Annie, who reconnect at summer camp. One twin grew up in a vineyard in California, while the other lived a posh lifestyle in London. From seemingly two different worlds, the girls absolutely hate each other when they meet at camp — still oblivious to the fact that they are twins.

One of the most iconic moments in the movie is when Hallie and Annie are forced to stay in a camp cabin by themselves for poor behavior. They finally bond when Hallie takes out a container of Oreos, and Annie sheepishly shares that at home, she eats them with peanut butter. Hallie immediately pulls out a jar of Skippy peanut butter, exclaiming that she does that as well. This is the first time in the film that the girls truly connect, and it leads them to realize that they are twins shortly thereafter.

Now, for your Oreos and peanut butter, any type of grocery store peanut butter will do. The key here is to use a smooth peanut butter because it juxtaposes with the crunchy texture of the Oreos. It may sound odd at first, but the chocolate, cream, and peanut butter flavors match together perfectly. It almost has the same flavor profile as a fluffernutter sandwich, if you swapped the bread out with some chocolate.