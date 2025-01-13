15 Ingredients You Should Actually Add To Jell-O

You may think of Jell-O as a food of the past, a bygone era when appearances mattered more than flavor. But Jell-O hasn't gone anywhere, as evidenced by a proliferation of fancy Jell-O shots popping up on recipe blogs, in bars, and at specialty stores. So, you may want to channel that old-school vibe and try making some Jell-O for yourself. Sure, you can always stick to the easy, conventional flavors, but if you really want to take your Jell-O up a notch, you should consider adding other ingredients to the mix. Some are simpler and more understated, while others may shock and confuse the more avant-garde-hesitant crew. But by upgrading your Jell-O with some expected and not-so-expected ingredients, you can elevate it to the status it deserves as a jiggly dessert.

Use these ideas as inspiration for your next Jell-O mold. Whether you use these ingredients specifically or just let them give you ideas for other add-ins you'd like to include, your Jell-O will never be the same after this.