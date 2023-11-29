The Easy Way To Give Classic Jell-O Fluff An Elevated, Homemade Spin

While we associate Jell-O with the jiggly, vibrantly colored, fruit-flavored gelatin displayed behind cafeteria glass, Jell-O is the name of the American company that brought instant gelatin to the forefront of homemade desserts. By the mid-20th century, Jell-O had created an armory of gelatin-based products that the public transformed into countless creamy, fruity, and jiggly dessert recipes. Jell-O fluff, an iteration of Jell-O salad, represents the zenith of instant, one-bowl pot-luck desserts.

At its most basic, Jell-O fluff blends a fruit-flavored instant gelatin packet with Cool Whip and canned or bottled fruit to create a light, creamy dessert with delightful lumps of jello and chunks of fruit. Jell-O fluff has fallen out of vogue as American dessert culture adopts more of a sophisticated scratch-made approach. However, you can revive this retro classic with a homemade makeover by swapping Cool Whip for homemade whipped cream and canned fruit for fresh or cooked fruit.

The updated Jell-O fluff recipe requires a similarly short ingredient list but without the processed, fake, or overly sweet flavors of Cool Whip and syrupy fruit cocktails. In fact, it's an even more efficient recipe because you can use the juice from the fresh fruit as the sugary yet natural base for the instant gelatin. While the gelatin sets, you can whisk up a fresh batch of whipped cream to fold into the natural fruit jello along with any other natural mix-ins to create a fresh, delicate dessert with an old-school feel.