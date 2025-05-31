The Nostalgic Neon Green Drink That Just Won't Stay In The '90s
Nostalgia is a powerful force behind what we eat and drink — beloved memories of different foods and beverages come rushing back whenever we re-encounter them. Who doesn't treasure their grandmother's casserole recipe, the corn dogs they got on those family vacations, or the radioactive-looking neon green juice they sipped in the school cafeteria? One especially wacky drink from the past boasts an interesting history from its original appearance to its many pop-up returns. You could even say that Hi-C's Ecto Cooler, the official "Ghostbusters" juice, haunts us with a spooky tie-in and sweet, fruity fix.
If you're in your mid-thirties or older, you likely remember the Ecto Cooler in all of its cartoon glory; if you're younger, you might be more familiar with its slimey character-less packaging. It debuted in 1987 to celebrate "The Real Ghostbusters," a cartoon series launched off the success of the 1984 classic film "Ghostbusters." Hi-C had been around since the late 1940s and included the "Citrus Cooler" in its lineup since the 1960s. A tangerine-orange concentrate blend, Hi-C rebranded the juice with "Ghostbusters" character Slimer and made the drink neon green to match him, changing Citrus Cooler to Ecto Cooler — "ecto" referring to ghosts' slimey physical substance called ectoplasm, popularized by "Ghostbusters." "The Real Ghostbusters" ended in 1991, but Ecto Cooler was more of a hit, selling in stores for nearly a decade beyond that and reappearing periodically ever since.
The many returns of Ecto Cooler in the 21st century
When the Ecto Cooler faded from grocery stores, it seemed Hi-C had realized that its target audience — kids — wouldn't be as familiar with "Ghostbusters" and Slimer. The brand tried reintroducing the same juice as "Shoutin' Orange Tangergreen," but fans immediately recognized it. Yet another rebrand was "Crazy Citrus Cooler" in 2006 before Hi-C gave up — temporarily. Ecto Cooler has been revived without Slimer, but also without staying power. It mostly appears to promote new "Ghostbusters" projects or just stir up our collective nostalgia. It returned sans Slimer in 2016, for example, to promote the "Ghostbusters" remake. In 2021, it celebrated the film "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" — it was in bottles, featured Slimer, and was only available through social media campaigns rather than in stores. Hi-C teased yet another Ecto Cooler return in January 2025, but we're still waiting to see if this is just an apparition.
In the meantime, Ecto Cooler is definitely not one of the foods and drinks from the 1980s people are forgetting. It even featured in a Season 1 episode of "The Bear" when Carmy makes it for a kids' birthday party. If you're craving a blast from the past at a time when it's not on shelves, you can DIY Ecto Cooler, too, with tangerine juice, orange juice, lemonade, and green food coloring. You can even make it a cocktail, considering it has such versatile citrus flavors. Ecto cooler tequila sunrise, anyone?