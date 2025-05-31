The Nostalgic Neon Green Drink That Just Won't Stay In The '90s

Nostalgia is a powerful force behind what we eat and drink — beloved memories of different foods and beverages come rushing back whenever we re-encounter them. Who doesn't treasure their grandmother's casserole recipe, the corn dogs they got on those family vacations, or the radioactive-looking neon green juice they sipped in the school cafeteria? One especially wacky drink from the past boasts an interesting history from its original appearance to its many pop-up returns. You could even say that Hi-C's Ecto Cooler, the official "Ghostbusters" juice, haunts us with a spooky tie-in and sweet, fruity fix.

If you're in your mid-thirties or older, you likely remember the Ecto Cooler in all of its cartoon glory; if you're younger, you might be more familiar with its slimey character-less packaging. It debuted in 1987 to celebrate "The Real Ghostbusters," a cartoon series launched off the success of the 1984 classic film "Ghostbusters." Hi-C had been around since the late 1940s and included the "Citrus Cooler" in its lineup since the 1960s. A tangerine-orange concentrate blend, Hi-C rebranded the juice with "Ghostbusters" character Slimer and made the drink neon green to match him, changing Citrus Cooler to Ecto Cooler — "ecto" referring to ghosts' slimey physical substance called ectoplasm, popularized by "Ghostbusters." "The Real Ghostbusters" ended in 1991, but Ecto Cooler was more of a hit, selling in stores for nearly a decade beyond that and reappearing periodically ever since.