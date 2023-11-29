14 Foods From The '80s You Probably Forgot About

The 1980s were an odd time to be alive in America. Popular hard-headed, soft-bodied baby dolls with unusual names and adoption papers, known as Cabbage patch dolls, were causing fights in malls. An actor, rather than a politician, became president (though this, seems less odd now). Smoking was still allowed in restaurants and on airplanes, and people were reliant on paper maps rather than mobile phones to know where they were going.

Despite the questionable events and trends of the time, nostalgia remains the sweetest seasoning, making everything it touches, no matter how sour, that much more palatable. When it comes to some of the big food trends and products of the era, there were some real head-turners in the '80s. So unusual, yet so fondly remembered, they could only have been from that time when big shoulder pads and even bigger hair seemed to have had some collective side effect on public opinion and taste. Scroll on to relive, or simply gasp in horror, at some of the decade's most unusual food products that will forever remain a part of '80s nostalgia.