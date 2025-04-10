11 Lunchables, Ranked Worst To Best

As a child growing up in the suburban United States, having Lunchables to take to school felt like hitting the jackpot. Instead of getting a sad slice of pizza from the lunch ladies or enjoying the healthy, cut vegetables my mom had packed for me, I'd get to inhale the plasticky cheese and questionable deli meat that came housed within a plastic fortress. And although I'm far past my school lunch box days, I still hold a special place in my heart for this rite-of-passage beginner's charcuterie.

Or, at least, I did until I tasted 11 Lunchables products recently for this ranking. I'm not sure if the quality has declined significantly since I was in school or if I've just developed a more sophisticated palate in the interim years, but the Lunchables I tried for this ranking were, on average, not so good. Still, though, I've ranked them according to flavor and snack selection from worst to best so you can decide which ones you want to revisit or try.

Sure, Lunchables aren't exactly gourmet, and you can probably make a better lunch box meal while saving some money in the process if you forgo these products. But who knows? You might discover that they bring you the same joy they brought me in my childhood or trigger some little glimmer of nostalgia you didn't realize you still had.