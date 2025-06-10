Is Costco Or Aldi Wine Cheaper? We Compared Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, And More

While it's a tradition to splurge on the best champagne to celebrate the holidays, when you're hosting tons of guests for a backyard barbecue, you probably just want some cheap bottles of wine that taste expensive. Costco and Aldi — grocery chains beloved by budget-savvy wine connoisseurs — both sell tons of affordable vino for any occasion. To determine which store has the best-value bottles, we compared the prices and other qualities of five popular varieties, from cabernet sauvignon to rosé to pinot grigio.

To keep the competition fair, we took prices from Costco's same-day-shipping online store and Aldi's online shop using the same location setting (Bloomington, Illinois) — prices may vary depending on your location. We also focused on comparing the chains' signature in-house labels: Kirkland Signature for Costco and Winking Owl Wine (aka WOW) for Aldi. The products available at different Costco and Aldi locations can also vary widely, but the companies' own brands are easy to find and likely to be more consistently priced. Winking Owl Wines are made by E & J Gallo and it is strongly rumored that several Kirkland wines are made by the same company, but the differences in price and taste may surprise you. With that, let's get into the head-to-head matchups.