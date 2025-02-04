Why You Should Pair Umami-Rich Foods With Cabernet Sauvignon
Umami can be a complex flavor to not only describe but also to pair with the right glass of wine. Savory, meaty, and satisfying foods that have an umami profile require the right bottle to match and complement this pleasurable expression of taste. Thankfully, we have experts like Master Sommelier Gillian Ballance to guide us in the right direction as we browse shelves filled with wine labels ready to purchase, pop open, and pour. Ballance, the National Education Manager at Treasury Wine Estates, generously offered a few key tips to consider as we plan menus for our upcoming dinner parties — particularly on how to best utilize a glass of cabernet sauvignon.
"Cabernet sauvignon has beautiful, rich, dark fruit flavors and ample tannins that pair so well with grilled or roasted meats, think steak or lamb," she advises. Cabernet sauvignon is the type of red wine that can deliver bold, complex flavors in every glass. From woodsy plum, spicy oak, and silky blackcurrant, these bottles are perfect for sipping and refreshing palates in between bites of hearty, buttery mains and sumptuous sides.
Cabernet sauvignon works best with these dishes
"Another great partner that stands up to the bold flavors of cabernet sauvignon is toothsome pasta dishes with rich meat sauces like a Bolognese," Ballance adds. Cabernet sauvignon comprises the types of wines that deliver tannins that can be coaxed into vintage form or harvested into a delicious young pour ideal for popping open on wine night or at meal time.
If you are preparing a dish for a special someone, Ballance suggests reaching for a bottle of 2021 Beringer Knights Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. "From the excellent terroir of Knights Valley, this layered, full-bodied red will ignite the flames for a perfect Valentine's Day!" she instructs. Additionally, the Master Sommelier notes that this variety is equally suited to serve alongside a filet mignon prepared with garlic butter sauce. We're drooling already.
Alternatively, if you are looking to build out a charcuterie board to present to friends, serve glasses of these deep reds with bresaola (the perfect charcuterie pairing for cabernet sauvignon) and savory bites of cheese. Bottles of cabernet sauvignon can hold their own when offered alongside flavorful spreads of ingredients, so open a few varieties and let guests help themselves to the wine and tasting combinations that suit their preferences.