Why You Should Pair Umami-Rich Foods With Cabernet Sauvignon

Umami can be a complex flavor to not only describe but also to pair with the right glass of wine. Savory, meaty, and satisfying foods that have an umami profile require the right bottle to match and complement this pleasurable expression of taste. Thankfully, we have experts like Master Sommelier Gillian Ballance to guide us in the right direction as we browse shelves filled with wine labels ready to purchase, pop open, and pour. Ballance, the National Education Manager at Treasury Wine Estates, generously offered a few key tips to consider as we plan menus for our upcoming dinner parties — particularly on how to best utilize a glass of cabernet sauvignon.

Advertisement

"Cabernet sauvignon has beautiful, rich, dark fruit flavors and ample tannins that pair so well with grilled or roasted meats, think steak or lamb," she advises. Cabernet sauvignon is the type of red wine that can deliver bold, complex flavors in every glass. From woodsy plum, spicy oak, and silky blackcurrant, these bottles are perfect for sipping and refreshing palates in between bites of hearty, buttery mains and sumptuous sides.