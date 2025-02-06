White Wine Braised Pot Roast Chicken With Vegetables and Potatoes Recipe

A good pot roast is a perennial recipe that everyone should have in their back pocket. Simple to assemble yet wonderfully hearty and comforting, pot roasts not only provide an easy way to feed a family, but they also infuse your house with the most mouthwatering scent as they cook slowly in the oven or Crockpot.

With life being as busy as it is, a fuss-free dinner option is always welcome, and that is exactly what you get with this white wine braised pot roast chicken with vegetables and potatoes. From the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, this chicken-based pot roast can be assembled in just 20 minutes, giving you plenty of time to put your feet up and relax while your oven does all the hard work for you. The end result is a wonderfully succulent chicken with meat that falls off the bone, and perfectly cooked vegetables in a rich, deeply savory broth.