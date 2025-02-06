White Wine Braised Pot Roast Chicken With Vegetables And Potatoes Recipe
A good pot roast is a perennial recipe that everyone should have in their back pocket. Simple to assemble yet wonderfully hearty and comforting, pot roasts not only provide an easy way to feed a family, but they also infuse your house with the most mouthwatering scent as they cook slowly in the oven or Crockpot.
With life being as busy as it is, a fuss-free dinner option is always welcome, and that is exactly what you get with this white wine braised pot roast chicken with vegetables and potatoes. From the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, this chicken-based pot roast can be assembled in just 20 minutes, giving you plenty of time to put your feet up and relax while your oven does all the hard work for you. The end result is a wonderfully succulent chicken with meat that falls off the bone, and perfectly cooked vegetables in a rich, deeply savory broth.
Gather the ingredients for this white wine braised pot roast chicken with vegetables and potatoes
To make this pot roast, you will want a whole chicken, olive oil, and salt and pepper for seasoning. To assemble the pot roast you will also need bacon, an onion, garlic, celery, carrots, white wine, chicken stock, fresh thyme, bay laves, potatoes, and peas.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Heat the pan
Heat the olive oil over medium-high heat in a Dutch oven (or other ovenproof pan with a lid).
Step 3: Season the chicken
Season the chicken with salt and pepper.
Step 4: Brown the chicken
Brown the chicken in the pan for 8 to 10 minutes, turning it regularly to color the outside. Remove the chicken from the pan.
Step 5: Saute the bacon and onion
Add the bacon and sliced onion to the pan and saute in the pan oils for 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 6: Add the garlic, carrots, and celery
Add the garlic, carrots, and celery and saute for another 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 7: Add the liquids and herbs
Add the white wine, chicken stock, fresh thyme, and bay leaves to the pan. Bring the liquids to a gentle simmer.
Step 8: Add the chicken
Add the chicken back into the pan.
Step 9: Add the potatoes
Carefully nestle the potatoes around the chicken.
Step 10: Cook
Place the lid on the pan and cook in the oven for 1 hour 40 minutes.
Step 11: Add the peas
Remove the pan from the oven and add the peas.
Step 12: Return to the oven
Return to the oven uncovered for another 20 to 25 minutes.
Step 13: Serve
Remove from oven, slice the chicken, and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|783
|Total Fat
|44.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|165.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|38.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.5 g
|Total Sugars
|7.9 g
|Sodium
|1,584.7 mg
|Protein
|46.7 g
How can I switch up this chicken pot roast?
As pot roasts make a super simple, one-dish dinner option, as well as being hearty and comforting, you'll likely want to reach for this recipe on the regular. To keep things from getting a bit stale, there are plenty of ways you can adapt this white wine braised chicken pot roast recipe for a slightly different yet equally delicious dinner. A simple way to switch up the flavors of this pot roast is by adding different aromatics, such as rosemary or oregano. Additionally, adding ingredients like a spoonful of Dijon mustard or a splash of Worcestershire sauce will add depth and originality to the dish. While white wine pairs wonderfully with chicken and creates delicious flavor, it can be swapped out for another alcohol such as cider or ale, for an equally hearty yet more rustic tasting broth.
The vegetables in a pot roast are really where you can switch things up, and we suggest playing around with root vegetables to find your favorite combinations. Sweet potatoes, parsnips, turnips, swede, and rutabaga can all be added at the beginning of the cooking process, and beans and mushrooms can be added to the mixture midway through. The peas can be swapped out for other greens, such as green beans or kale, to add color and a variety of nutrients to your super comforting pot roast.
How should I carve the chicken for serving?
Once your chicken is cooked, you will want to know how best to carve it to make the most of your pot roast. First, we recommend removing the chicken from the Dutch oven and placing it on a cutting board for carving. You'll have more space to properly carve up the meat, and you won't risk damaging your cooking equipment or the cooked vegetables. An important tip when carving any meat is to make sure that your carving knife is sharpened before you begin, as this will make the whole process much easier and safer.
As the chicken has been cooked in liquids, the meat in this recipe is wonderfully tender and plenty of it will simply fall off the bone. To begin, use your knife to cut off the legs of the chicken, removing them from the carcass right at the top of the thigh. These can then be cut to separate the thighs and the drumsticks. To slice the breast meat, use your knife to carefully find the breast bone and then cut along it. Once you have removed the breast meat, you can carve it into slices. Then, turn the chicken over and remove the wings, and what is known as the oysters, two deliciously succulent, small portions of chicken on the underside of the carcass. Your chicken should now be ready to be served.