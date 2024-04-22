15 Ingredient Additions To Upgrade Your Pot Roast

One of the many enticing qualities of pot roast is that, despite being incredibly delicious and juicy, it doesn't require much effort once you prepare and place it in the oven to cook. Of course, you can keep an eye on it, but it's not like other dishes where if you turn your back for one second to put a dish in the sink, it burns or becomes overcooked, terribly chewy, and inedible. The whole point of pot roast is that it needs a lot of time to cook to soften up, making it an almost melt-in-your-mouth type of meal. You can get a knife to pull it apart, but you don't need to twist your wrist with a steak knife to cut it.

When trying to find a few ingredient additions to upgrade your pot roast, there are plenty of approachable and intriguing options to include. Beef stock and root vegetables like carrots and potatoes are frequently used in pot roast dishes, but other options, such as Dijon mustard or harissa, might be refreshing picks. From popular ingredients to unique ones, we'll cover a great scope of things to boost the taste of your roast.