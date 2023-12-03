Why Too Much Liquid Is A Huge Mistake When Cooking Pot Roast

Pot roast, that American classic braised beef recipe, uses kitchen science to turn a tough, less expensive cut of meat into a fork-tender satisfying and homey meal. Over the span of an hour or two, low temperature and a moist environment cause tough cartilage in the meat to melt into gelatin, and the muscle relaxes into its soft texture. All this magic happens relatively hands-off in your Dutch oven or slow cooker — your only task is to get the amount of liquid in the simmering pot right.

A pot roast only needs a small amount of liquid added to the pot, especially if you are using a slow cooker or instant pot with a tight lid that doesn't allow for evaporation. After you sear the meat to brown it, the modest amount of liquid used to deglaze the pot will likely be just enough for the braise. A good rule of thumb is to add any additional liquid just up to the midway mark on the beef roast.