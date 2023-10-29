13 Tips You Need To Make Delicious Pot Roast In The Slow Cooker

The slow cooker is the lifesaver every busy, hungry family needs; few things taste better than a homemade meal ready the moment you walk in the door. Slow cooker pot roast is one of the best ways to use this workhorse kitchen tool. It takes an affordable, lean, and often tough piece of meat and transforms it into a rich, sumptuous meal.

But a perfect slow cooker pot roast is not as easy as just dumping all of the ingredients in the ceramic pot and flipping a switch. While there are many recipes that can be made this way in a slow cooker, pot roast is one of those that benefits from taking a few extra simple steps. The choice of ingredients matters, and the way in which they are added to the pot can change everything.

That's not to say that this humble dish needs to be "elevated" to be satisfying and delicious. With a few simple, easy suggestions, you can produce a perfect pot roast every time.