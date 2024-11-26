The Absolute Easiest Way To Make Your Cheap Wine Taste Better

It's Friday night. You've had a grueling week at work, and all you want to do is enjoy a glass of wine with your feet up while binge-watching your fave series. Then you realize you forgot to pick up a bottle of the good stuff on your way home, and all your pantry has to offer is a cheap vino that you grabbed hastily from the grocery store months back, and it turns out to be not so great. What do you do? Give up on your tantalizing chilled evening and just go to bed? Or is there maybe a way to salvage that subpar bottle and make it taste a tad better, so you can have the Friday night you've been craving (and that you deserve)?

We're here to rescue the situation! Because yes, there is something that you can do. A few things actually, but one thing in particular can turn your bad wine into something quite palatable — and it's super easy: chilling that bottle hard like you'll soon be chilling hard on the couch. Bad wine (and we say "bad" instead of cheap here, because price doesn't always equal quality or enjoyment of a wine) tends to let rip with those unstructured, unbalanced flavors from the first sip. But you'll already know what you're in for from the aromas that assault your nose when the bottle is first opened.

After all, around 80% of taste is actually smell. So if a wine smells bad, it will typically also taste bad. But cooling your wine significantly can remedy this. Regulated cooling of wine helps to open up the beautiful aromas and flavors, but the converse happens when you cool wine too much: it inhibits them. Similarly, letting the wine breathe invites oxygen into the wine which also opens up the flavors — something you'd normally do with a decent bottle before climbing in. But when you have a bad wine to work with, you want to do the opposite.

